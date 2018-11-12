Who's Busy?

Teams playing four games this week

Anaheim Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

Vancouver Canucks

Team playing two games this week

Calgary Flames

Ottawa Senators

Winnipeg Jets

Every other team has three games on their schedule this week.

Trending Now

Most added players (via ESPN's Fantasy Hockey )

1. Ryan McDonagh (D) - Tampa Bay Lightning

Owned Last Week: 16.4%

Owned Now: 45.8% (+29.4%)

The Tampa Bay defenceman is the most added player over the past week after having two three-point performances in his last four games. The 29-year-old has one goal and 11 assists in 17 games this season, with a plus-minus of 10 and averaging 23 minutes of ice time.

2. Roberto Luongo (G) - Florida Panthers

Owned Last Week: 5.9%

Owned Now: 22.9% (+16.9%)

The 39-year-old veteran has made three starts for the Panthers since returning from a knee injury which forced him to miss eight games. When healthy, Luongo has performed at a high level this season with a 3-0-0 record and .952 save percentage and 1.42 GAA.

3. Tomas Tatar (LW) - Montreal Canadiens

Owned Last Week: 12.3%

Owned Now: 25.7% (+13.4%)

The 27-year-old continued his strong start to the season by scoring the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Tatar has seven goals and eight assists in 17 games this season, and is currently on a three-game scoring streak.

4. Jason Pominville (RW) - Buffalo Sabres

Owned Last Week: 27.6%

Owned Now: 38.5% (+10.9%)

Pominville has eight goals and seven assists in 17 games this season, a big improvement from a limited 34 points in the 2017-2018 season. The 35-year-old is on Buffalo's top line, alongside Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, who combined for nine points in the team's Nov.3 9-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

5. Neal Pionk (D) - New York Rangers

Owned Last Week: 1.4%

Owned Now: 11.9% (+10.5%)

The 23-year-old has scored in each of his last three games, bringing his total to nine points in 15 games this season.

Most dropped players (via ESPN's Fantasy Hockey )

1. Michael Ferland (LW) - Carolina Hurricanes

Owned Last Week: 38.3%

Owned Now: 20.9% (-17.4%)

The 26-year-old has cooled since his fast start to the season, but did end a four-game point drought with a goal on Saturday night. He has eight goals and four assists in 17 contests this season.

2. Semyon Varlamov (G) - Colorado Avalanche

Owned Last Week: 34.3%

Owned Now: 19.6% (-14.7%)

Varlamov posted five straight losses in the Avs crease before finally getting a win Sunday night against the Oilers. He's struggled this month with an .883 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA in four games. On the season, though, his record still sits at 5-5-0, with a .929 save percentage and 2.26 GAA.

3. Antti Raanta (G) - Arizona Coyotes

Owned Last Week: 42.0%

Owned Now: 27.5% (-14.5%)

Raanta has missed the last four games for the Coyotes, dealing with a lower-body injury on the IR. He is absent from the team's current road trip, after Hunter Miska was called up on an emergency basis.

4. Hampus Lindholm (D) - Anaheim Ducks

Owned Last Week: 40.4%

Owned Now: 28.2% (-12.2%)

Lindholm has just two assists in his past 10 games after posting two goals and seven points in his first eight games. The 24-year-old has been active in his own zone, averaging over two blocked shots per game.

5. David Perron (LW) - St. Louis Blues

Owned Last Week: 46.4%

Owned Now: 36.0% (-10.4%)

Perron has just one assist in the Blues past five games and the 30-year old is also dry in the goal department - currently in the midst of a seven-game goal drought. He scored his last goal on Oct.22 against the Winnipeg Jets. On the season, Perron has five goals and 11 points in 15 games.