The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday that New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.

Hall was assesed a two-minute boarding penalty for hitting Okposo from behind in the first period of the Devils' 3-1 victory over the Sabres on Monday night.

The 26-year-old has had a great year for the Devils, scoring 18 goals and adding 31 assists in 44 games played so far this season.