NHL Free Agent Frenzy Day 2 Live Blog

NHL free agency opened with a bang Saturday with more than 100 players signing new deals. There are still some big names out there on both the free agent and the trade market.

Here is a running blog of everything to be aware of on Day 2.

Avs bring back Johnson

The Colorado Avalanche are bringing back defenceman Jack Johnson on a one-year, $775,000 contract, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

The #Avs are bringing back Jack Johnson, per a source. One year, $775,000. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 2, 2023

Johnson was dealt from the Chicago Blackhawks to Colorado with Andreas Englund heading back to the Windy City in the deal.

In 83 combined games last season, Johnson had two goals and six assists for eight points.

Sharks, Jets trade defencemen

The San Jose Sharks traded defenceman Artemi Kniazev to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenceman Leon Gawanke.

Welcome to Winnipeg, Artemi Kniazev!



We've got a one-for-one trade with San Jose, exchanging defenceman Leon Gawanke for defenceman Artemi Kniazev. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 2, 2023

Panthers, Rodrigues agree to terms

The Florida Panthers and forward Evan Rodrigues have agreed to terms on a four-year contract. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Welcome to South Florida! ☀️



We’ve agreed to terms with forward Evan Rodrigues on a four-year, one-way contract.



📝 » https://t.co/pNo2whAEGx pic.twitter.com/LCNFOzByeT — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 2, 2023

"Rodrigues brings skill and the ability to compete in three zones of the ice," said Panthers general manager Bill Zito in a news release. "A culture fit and someone who adds versatility to our lineup, we can't wait to welcome Evan to the Panthers."

Rodrigues played 68 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23, recording 16 goals and 23 assists in his first season with the club. He recorded one goal and four assists over seven games in the Avs’ first-round series loss to the Seattle Kraken.

The Panthers also signed forward Alexander True to a one-year, two-way contract and forward William Lockwood to a two-year, two-way deal.

It’s True 🙌



We have agreed to terms with forward Alexander True on a one-year, two-way contract.



📝 » https://t.co/soULd6DHdb pic.twitter.com/9BkE6hONo7 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 2, 2023

Penguins acquire Zohorna, Hellberg, Johnstone

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Radim Zohorna and goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts while also adding forward Marc Jonstone on a two-year deal.

The Penguins have signed forward Radim Zohorna (welcome back!) and goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts, and forward Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract. https://t.co/tN21NibTmL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 2, 2023

Zohora and Jonstone will each receive $775,000 at the NHL level while Hellberg carries a cap hit of $785,000 each season.

Rangers add Hollowell

The New York Rangers signed defenceman Mac Hollowell to a one-year deal on Sunday.

#NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman Mac Hollowell on a one-year contract.



Full details: https://t.co/xmM2fSw2AA pic.twitter.com/D4CY4koS0T — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 2, 2023

Hollowell, 24, played most of last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies where he registered 13 assists in 18 games.

He also appeared in six games with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he had two assists.

Hollowell was drafted 118th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 draft.

Red Wings sign Fischer

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year, $1.125 million deal on Sunday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1,125,000. pic.twitter.com/dT4zywwokD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 2, 2023

Fischer had 13 goals and 27 points with the Arizona Coyotes last season and did not receive a qualifying offer.

The 26-year-old was drafted 32nd overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft and has 56 goals and 111 points in 398 career games in Arizona.

Hurricanes pushing for Karlsson?

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to push on acquiring defenceman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"We'll see where it goes, but the next 24-48 hours should be interesting on that front," LeBrun tweets.

The Hurricanes continue to push on Erik Karlsson. We’ll see where it goes, but the next 24-48 hours should be interesting on that front. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2023

The veteran defenceman is eyeing a trade out of San Jose and LeBrun reported Saturday that the Sharks are pushing talks with the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins having interest in addition to the Hurricanes. LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs also have interest, but were not considered to be a front runner.

The Landsbro, Sweden native led all defencemen in goals, assists and points last season with 25 goals, 76 assists, and 101 points and became the first defenceman to crack the 100-point plateau since New York Rangers legend Brian Leetch in 1992.

Karlsson also became the eighth player since the expansion era to lead NHL defencemen in goals, assists, and points in a single season.

Domi, Maple Leafs a fit?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams still showing interest in forward Max Domi, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Saturday night.

The #leafs are among the teams still showing interest in forward Max Domi as we get late into Day 1 of NHL free agency.@NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 2, 2023

The 28-year-old Winnipeg, Man., native closed out the 2022-23 season with the Dallas Stars after being acquired by them from the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 20 games with the Stars, Domi scored a pair of goals and recorded seven points in the regular season.

Domi also netted 13 points in 19 games during the Stars run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Domi's father, Tie Domi, played 12 of his 18 NHL seasons for the Maple Leafs.