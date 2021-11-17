Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Christian Dvorak did not skate with the Canadiens on Wednesday as he was given a maintenance day.

Dvorak has two goals and seven points in 18 games this season.

Toffoli - Suzuki - Gallagher

Drouin - (Poehling) - Anderson

Lehkonen - Evans - Armia

Pezzetta - Poehling - Belzile

Chiarot - Petry

Norlinder - Savard

Romanov - Kulak

Niku - Wideman

Montembeault

Primeau

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov is absent from Panthers practice on Wednesday after leaving the team's game early on Tuesday with an apparent knee injury.

#FlaPanthers start practice in Sunrise - No Sasha Barkov. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 17, 2021

Barkov collided knee-on-knee with New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield with 18:13 left in the second period. Barkov remained on the ice for several minutes before leaving the game, putting no weight on his left knee. He did not return to the game with what was officially called a lower-body injury.

Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette says Barkov will be evaluated over the next couple of days, but didn’t give further updates.

Meanwhile, Joe Thornton is centering the third line and is expected to be activated for Thursday night after being out of the lineup since Oct. 29.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have placed center Tyce Thompson on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury.

Thompson has missed the last three games with the injury and had no points in two games since his recall from the minors.

In a corresponding move, Fabian Zetterlund has been recalled from the Utica Comets of the AHL.

Zetterlund has three goals and nine points in 10 games for Utica this season and is looking to make his NHL debut.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Brett Murray to the Rochester Americans of the AHL on Wednesday.

Murray, 23, only appeared in one game for the Sabres this season and did not register a point.

Last season, Murray led the Americans with nine goals and 20 points in 27 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Ritchie - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares- Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Semyonov

Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Dermott

Liljegren

Campbell

Woll

Absent: Kase