1h ago
Ice Chips: Dvorak (maintenance day) absent from Habs' practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Christian Dvorak did not skate with the Canadiens on Wednesday as he was given a maintenance day.
Dvorak has two goals and seven points in 18 games this season.
Toffoli - Suzuki - Gallagher
Drouin - (Poehling) - Anderson
Lehkonen - Evans - Armia
Pezzetta - Poehling - Belzile
Chiarot - Petry
Norlinder - Savard
Romanov - Kulak
Niku - Wideman
Montembeault
Primeau
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov is absent from Panthers practice on Wednesday after leaving the team's game early on Tuesday with an apparent knee injury.
Barkov collided knee-on-knee with New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield with 18:13 left in the second period. Barkov remained on the ice for several minutes before leaving the game, putting no weight on his left knee. He did not return to the game with what was officially called a lower-body injury.
Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette says Barkov will be evaluated over the next couple of days, but didn’t give further updates.
Meanwhile, Joe Thornton is centering the third line and is expected to be activated for Thursday night after being out of the lineup since Oct. 29.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have placed center Tyce Thompson on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury.
Thompson has missed the last three games with the injury and had no points in two games since his recall from the minors.
In a corresponding move, Fabian Zetterlund has been recalled from the Utica Comets of the AHL.
Zetterlund has three goals and nine points in 10 games for Utica this season and is looking to make his NHL debut.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Brett Murray to the Rochester Americans of the AHL on Wednesday.
Murray, 23, only appeared in one game for the Sabres this season and did not register a point.
Last season, Murray led the Americans with nine goals and 20 points in 27 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Ritchie - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares- Nylander
Engvall - Kampf - Semyonov
Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Sandin - Dermott
Liljegren
Campbell
Woll
Absent: Kase