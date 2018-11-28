NHL intends to ensure protocol was followed with Jets' Byfuglien

The National Hockey League intends to follow up to ensure the Winnipeg Jets followed the league's protocol with defenceman Dustin Byfuglien in Tuesday's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

While it’s believed Dustin Byfuglien was assessed according to NHL protocol, the league intends on following up on last nights post collision process. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2018

Byfuglien was noticeably wobbly and struggled to his feet after colliding with Penguins defenceman Jamie Oleksiak in the second period of Tuesday's game and needed help from teammates to get back onto the team's bench.

Byfuglien was then pulled from the game to go through the NHL's concussion protocol. He passed testing and returned to the game later in the frame, logging a total of 22:03 of ice time in the loss.

Dreger said there is no assumption from the league, adding the "NHL regularly follows up on a nightly basis to assure protocol is being appropriately enforced."

Byfuglien was not on the ice for practice on Wednesday, though Jets head coach Paul Maurice said after Tuesday's contest that Byfuglien was "fine."

“There isn’t really a whole lot there. He went in, got checked out. He’s fine,” Maurice said. “Came back out and played.”

The 33-year-old defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 21 contests with the Jets this season.