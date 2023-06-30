The NHL Draft has passed and teams are now just one day away from the free-agent market opening. Follow all the latest news, rumours and updates with the TSN.ca Live Blog.

Key Links: Trade Tracker, Signing Tracker

Buyout Window Set to Close

Friday marks the final day before the NHL's buyout window closes and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler leads the list of players who could be placed on unconditional waivers at Noon ET.

The Jets are believed to have been trying to trade their former captain, with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reporting last week that Wheeler wants a "fresh start."

"We’ve talked about the fact that a buyout has been a possibility all along for the former Jets captain, which tells you a lot about how hard it is to move money in this frozen cap system," LeBrun said on Insider Trading.

"I think there’s been some confusion about what’s going on here. This isn’t about the Jets desperately trying to get rid of Wheeler, this is two sides working together. Wheeler wants a fresh reset just as much as the Jets are trying to make that happen for him. So, his agent and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff are really working together.

"So that could come in a few forms. First, it could come in a natural trade. Second, a buyout. Third, it could be a trade to a team where that team buys him out, as we’ve seen in the past.

"The bottom line is the buyout window closes next Friday and the decision has to be made by then. Wheeler will not be playing for the Jets next year."

Wheeler has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. A buyout would clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February of 2011, and is the only player that is still with the team through their move from Atlanta to Winnipeg following the 2010-11 season. He served as Jets captain from 2016 until just before the 2022-23 season.

In 1,118 career NHL games played, Wheeler has 312 goals and 922 points.

It continues to be an eventful off-season for the Jets, who traded Pierre Luc-Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings this week, and are also believed to be exploring trades for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele.

ContentId(1.1978957): With the draft over, focus now shifts as Canadian NHL teams tackle to-do list



Free Agent Frenzy Lookahead

TSN Hockey's Frankie Corrado took a deep dive into this year's pending unrestricted free agents on Thursday.

While Corrado notes there are no "gems or game-changers" in this year's free agent crop, he examined some of the depth scoring and sturdy defencemen that could find new homes this weekend.

Watch his breakdown below:

ContentId(1.1979081): Corrado: With no 'game-breakers', there are still many good options in free agency



Will Nylander stay or go?

Reports continue to indicate that Auston Matthews will sign an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.

William Nylander's future with the team, however, appears less secure.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger shared the latest on the Maple Leafs' talks with Nylander and gave an update on the potential trade market Thursday.

Dreger noted the trade market "may not be that significant" for the winger, who's a year away from unrestricted free agency, should the Leafs look to deal him.

ContentId(1.1979071): Dreger on trade market for Nylander ‘It may not be that significant’