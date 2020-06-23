The NHL's search for two hub cities is inching closer to completion.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Dallas and Pittsburgh have been informed they are no longer in the running, joining Columbus and Minneapolis/St. Paul as eliminated cities.

Dallas and Pittsburgh have also been informed they are no longer in the Hub city process, joining Columbus and Minnesota on the outs. The six that remain are Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, LA and Chicago. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2020

LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Monday that the NHL and NHLPA were down to Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago as the six possibilities from the initial list of 10.

"We know Pittsburgh would have been a great host city because of our fans and the support we received from the local business community, unions and our political leaders. We thank Commissioner Bettman and the NHL for considering us as one of the finalists, which is a reflection on how great of a city Pittsburgh truly is," Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement Tuesday. "We now look forward to training camp and getting back to game action."

NHL training camps, otherwise known as Phase 3, are expected to start on July 10 with Phase 4 (the actual games) starting in late July or early August.