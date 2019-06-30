Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

Dallas shooting for the Stars?

The Dallas Stars are hoping to add two veteran forwards according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Joe Pavelski is expected to sign a three-year contract with Dallas and it's believed the Stars are also an option for Corey Perry.

Dallas Stars are hoping to add two veteran forwards. Pavelski expected to sign a 3 year contract with the Stars and it's believed Dallas is also an option for Corey Perry.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes the deal is believed to be a three-year deal for Pavelski for an average annual value of $7 million.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes the deal is believed to be a three-year deal for Pavelski for an average annual value of $7 million.

Connolly bound for Florida?

All signs point to Brett Connolly signing a four-year deal with the Florida Panthers on Monday according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

All signs point to Brett Connolly signing a four-year deal with the Florida Panthers on Monday according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Bob Stauffer also notes that Connolly could end up in Florida on a four-year term.

Bob Stauffer also notes that Connolly could end up in Florida on a four-year term.

Connolly had 22 goals and 24 assists last season in 81 games.

Zuccarello to Minnesota?

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes that Mats Zuccarello to the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the $6 million range -- give or take $200,000 -- is "quite likely" to happen on Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes that Mats Zuccarello to the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the $6 million range -- give or take $200,000 -- is "quite likely" to happen on Monday.

Zuccarello was dealt from the New York Rangers to the Dallas Stars last season but appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Zuccarello recorded 12 goals and 28 assists in a combined 48 games last season.

The latest on Panarin, Bobrovsky

The "speculation" thread, not to be confused with the "done deal," thread, which probably won't happen until later tonight or tomorrow morning:

It doesn't appear as though Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky will be signed as a set. Signs point toward Bobrovsky ending up in FLA while NYI appear the favourite to land Panarin. Both players are repped by the same agent, Paul Theofanous.

But wouldn't it be something if Panarin and goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who is also represented by Theofanous, ended up as a set with the Isles? If that were to happen, it would mean Robin Lehner would be looking for a home that isn't NYI or FLA.

It doesn't appear as through Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky will be signed as a set according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Signs point toward Bobrovsky ending up in Florida while the New York Islanders appear to be the favourite to land Panarin. As McKenzie notes, both players are represented by the same agent, Paul Theofanous.

Projected arbitration number for Ceci

If and when Cody Ceci joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, he will be arbitration eligible.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Ceci will likely get around $5 million in salary arbitration. Dreger also reported if Ceci plays well for the Leafs they could extend him in January, speculating a five-year deal around $5 million again.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Ceci will likely get around $5 million in salary arbitration. Dreger also reported if Ceci plays well for the Leafs they could extend him in January, speculating a five-year deal around $5 million again.

Dreger's information was in addition to a tweet from the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, who reported the Sens were not going to go back to arbitration with Ceci.

Ceci finished with seven goals and 19 assists in 74 games for the Senators last season.

Perry narrowing list

Veteran free agent forward Corey Perry has been pitched by 10 teams and his camp is currently in the process of whittling down that list to 3-4 teams ahead of free agency opening Monday.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported a couple of teams have jumped in late on Perry, realizing they're out on other unrestricted free agents.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported a couple of teams have jumped in late on Perry, realizing they're out on other unrestricted free agents.

Hardball with Aho?

While most of the speculation regarding restricted free agents has revolved around Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, the rest of the class is very strong as well. One name to keep an eye on is Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho. Aho doesn't have arbitration rights and according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks, could be in line for a hard time negotiating with his current team.

"The Canes, to my best knowledge, have not said they would not match on an offer sheet, but boy, it would be so tempting to find out," Brooks reported.

Aho finished last season with 30 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for the Hurricanes.

Rishaug: Sounds like Connolly is not likely to land in Edmonton

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported it sounds like Brett Connolly is not likely to land in Edmonton. The free agent forward finished with 22 goals and 24 assists in 81 games for the Washington Capitals.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported it sounds like Brett Connolly is not likely to land in Edmonton. The free agent forward finished with 22 goals and 24 assists in 81 games for the Washington Capitals.

Rishaug speculated this may put a focus back on an Alex Chiasson deal, depending on who else they feel they may be able to land. Gustav Nyquist would be more money that Connolly, and perhaps too much.

Rishaug speculated this may put a focus back on an Alex Chiasson deal, depending on who else they feel they may be able to land. Gustav Nyquist would be more money that Connolly, and perhaps too much.

'Canes goalie issues

Sticking with the Hurricanes, general manager Don Waddell told fans ahead of free agency that while Curtis McElhinney will be headed elsewhere in free agency, the team is still trying to sign Petr Mrazek.

#Canes GM Don Waddell tells the fans that Curtis McElhinney will be headed elsewhere. As for Mrazek: "We're still talking with Petr daily, hourly."

The two split most of the games in Carolina last season, with McEhlinney starting 33 games and Mrazek starting 40. Mrazek finished the year with a 23-14-3 with a 2.39 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

Not a one-in-one-out situation?

After the Buffalo Sabres acquired defenceman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights, speculation ramped up the team would move defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen.

But Sabres GM Jason Botterill disputed that it was a one-in-one-out situation.

”I think there’s always a demand for those,” Botterill said, per The Associated Press. ”I’m never going to be in a situation where I complain about too much depth.”

In 78 games for the Sabres last season, Ristolainen had five goals and 38 assists. Miller had three goals and 26 assists in 65 games for the Golden Knights.

No action in Vegas?

Speaking of the Golden Knights, the Miller trade could be the team's last big piece of business for a while.

Per The Athletic's Jesse Granger, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said he thinks the team is done making moves, and also said not to expect any noteworthy moves in free agency.

Per The Athletic's Jesse Granger, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said he thinks the team is done making moves, and also said not to expect any noteworthy moves in free agency.

The Golden Knights don't have any projected cap space at the moment.