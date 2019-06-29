Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

Things heating up on Johansson?

There is aggressive market interest in forward Marcus Johansson according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that 10-plus teams have checked in on Johansson as he looks for a raise on the $4.6 million he made last season.

Johansson was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Boston Bruins on Deadline Day in February.

He appeared in 22 postseason games and had four goals and seven assists for the Bruins as they came within one win of a Stanley Cup victory.

Potential landing spot for Zaitsev?

The market could open up on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev once the team pays him his $3 million bonus on July 1 according to Dreger.

Dreger adds that the Ottawa Senators are among the teams with interest, although the Sens are on Zaitsev's "no" list.

Zaitsev has spent the last three seasons in Toronto, recording three goals and 11 assists.

The latest on Pavelski

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars were the only two visits for pending unrestricted free agent forward Joe Pavelski according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"However I'm told he's got a few other teams pushing hard. No decision yet," LeBrun added on Twitter.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the Minnesota Wild are one of those teams and while they have not yet had a meeting with the 34-year-old, they have been told they're still an option.

Russo adds that a handful of Wild players have also been in on the recruiting process.

A market for Ristolainen?

The Buffalo Sabres' acquisition of defenceman Colin Miller Thursday sparked more Rasmus Ristolainen trade speculation according to Dreger.

However, it doesn't necessarily mean he's going anywhere.

Dreger notes on Twitter that the Sabres see Ristolainen as a "key piece" and unless a team steps up in a big way, it's unlikely he gets moved.

In 78 games last season, the blue liner had five goals and 38 assists for 43 points.

McElhinney, Hurricanes parting ways?

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said goalie Curtis McElhinney is likely "going somewhere else" via Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer.

He also said the team is talking to Petr Mrazek "hourly."

Meanwhile, as for their free agent plans, Waddell said the 'Canes will be looking to add depth this summer but not to expect the "big guns like Panarin to be coming to Raleigh."