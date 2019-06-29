Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

A market for Ristolainen?

The Buffalo Sabres' acquisition of defenceman Colin Miller Thursday sparked more Rasmus Ristolainen trade speculation according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

However, it doesn't necessarily mean he's going anywhere.

Dreger notes on Twitter that the Sabres see Ristolainen as a "key piece" and unless a team steps up in a big way, it's unlikely he gets moved.

In 78 games last season, the blue liner had five goals and 38 assists for 43 points.

McElhinney, Hurricanes parting ways?

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said goalie Curtis McElhinney is likely "going somewhere else" via Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer.

He also said the team is talking to Petr Mrazek "hourly."

Meanwhile, as for their free agent plans, Waddell said the 'Canes will be looking to add depth this summer but not to expect the "big guns like Panarin to be coming to Raleigh."