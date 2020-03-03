Tuesday night’s slate in the NHL features three Canadian teams in regional action on TSN. With just over a month remaining in the regular season, the playoff race is heating up and every game matters.

Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets (TSN3 - Jets Region, 8 p.m. CT)

The Jets will be taking on the Sabres in Winnipeg, a cross-conference matchup between two struggling teams. The Jets are just 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 2-1 loss to the Sabres in these teams’ last meeting on Feb. 23 in Buffalo.

On the other side, Buffalo has lost three straight games. Now 12 points out of a playoff spot, the Sabres are likely headed for a ninth straight lottery appearance.

It will be crucial for the Jets to get back on track Tuesday night in a heated race for the Western Conference wild-card spots. The Jets are currently tied with the Nashville Predators at 72 points, but Winnipeg has played two more games so far this season.

This game will see two of the league’s top goal-scorers face off. The Sabres’ Jake Eichel is currently sixth in the league with 35 goals this season, while the Jets’ Kyle Connor is right behind him with 33.

Patrik Laine, who's third in both points and goals for the Jets this season, has missed their last three games due to a lower body injury. Laine is questionable to play Tuesday night.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the action on TSN3 and TSN Direct beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders (TSN2 - Canadiens region, 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AT)

The Habs travel to Long Island to face the Islanders Tuesday night in the first of a three-game road trip. It’s looking like a lost season for Montreal, which is nine points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Habs have won just three of their past 10 games.

The Islanders, meanwhile, haven’t fared much better lately. New York has lost three in a row and seven of its last nine games. The Islanders are still clinging to a wild-card spot with 78 points.

In the last matchup between these teams, back on Dec. 3, the Habs won 4-2 in Montreal.

Viewers in the Canadiens region can watch the action on TSN2 and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AT.

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (TSN5 - Senators region, 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT)

Finally, the Senators are in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins in another Eastern Conference battle. At just 58 points, the Sens are second-last in the East, long past any chance at competing in the playoff race. The team sold several of its key pieces for draft assets at the trade deadline in an effort to kickstart its rebuild. Even so, the Sens earned five points last week, taking Columbus to overtime the night of the trade deadline and winning each of their last two games.

The Pens, despite having 80 points and currently holding onto a playoff spot, seem to be in a downward spiral. After a three-game winning streak in mid-February, Pittsburgh has lost six consecutive games – all in regulation. The Pens look to bounce back as they return home from a winless four-game road trip. They beat Ottawa 5-2 on Dec. 30, the last time these two teams faced off.

Viewers in the Senators region can watch the action at 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AT.