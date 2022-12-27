1h ago
NHL postpones Jets-Blackhawks, two other games
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League has announced the postponement of three more games due to COVID-related issues.
Wednesday Dec. 29:
- Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets
- Dallas Stars @ Colorado Avalanche
Friday Dec. 31:
- Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars
In addition to the postponement, the Jets will not be allowing fans at the Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11, the team announced. The Jets have two home games scheduled (Jan. 8 vs. Seattle and Jan 10 vs. Minnesota) prior to Jan. 11.
The Blackhawks announced on Monday that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was placed on the COVID protocol list.
The Stars announced that Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell entered the protocol, joining Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson.
The Avalanche have four players in the COVID protocols: Kurtis MacDermid, Nazem Kadri, Logan O'Connor, Mikko Rantanen, and Pavel Francouz.