Through the Seattle Expansion Draft and leading up to free agency on July 28, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Flames 'Open for Business'

While the Calgary Flames did not make a move prior to Saturday's roster freeze, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that was not for a lack of conversation by general manager Brad Treliving.

A league executive told Garrioch the Flames are “open for business,” as they look to make changes to their roster this off-season after missing the postseason.

Garrioch points to Matthew Tkachuk as the player drawing the most eye balls at the moment, with the St. Louis Blues among the parties interested in acquiring the winger. He adds, however, that the Flames are also gauging the market for Sean Monahan, pointing to the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes as two teams looking for centre help this summer.

Tkachuk, the son of Blues alumnus Keith Tkachuk, had 16 goals and 43 points in 56 games this season. The 23-year-old will become a restricted free agent next summer, carrying a cap hit of $7 million for the upcoming year.

Monahan, 26, had 10 goals and 28 points 50 games this season. He's signed for two more years at a cap hit of $6.375 million before reaching unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Both Tkachuk and Monahan were protected by the Flames in the Seattle Expansion Draft.

The (Carey) Price Debate

There were no shortage of stars exposed to the Seattle Kraken when the expansion protection lists were revealed Sunday, but Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price may top the list.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Sunday that the Kraken were taking a deep dive internally on whether or not to take the netminder, while Postmedia's Steve Simmons spoke to two NHL general managers who said Seattle would take a pass.

Two NHL GMs: Carey Price isn’t going to Seattle. It’s not happening. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) July 18, 2021

Later on Sunday, it was revealed that Price could miss a significant portion of the 2021-22 season with hip and knee injuries. LeBrun reports that knee injury could require off-season surgery.

Price is fresh off a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens where they lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Anahim Lake, B.C. native has spent his entire NHL career with Montreal after the club selected him fifth overall at the 2005 NHL Draft.

Selecting the 33-year-old, who's signed for five more years at a cap hit of $10.5 million, certainly comes with risks, but could give the Kraken the first face of their franchise as Marc-Andre Fleury was for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

"We weren't necessarily looking for a face of the franchise," Golden Knights president George McPhee told NHL.com this weekend. "We felt the face of the franchise should be our logo. And we were very team centric. We didn't name a captain. We tried to have 23 captains. We treated everyone the same. There wasn't a hierarchy.

"What we were trying to get was some leadership in the players we were acquiring, and Marc-Andre certainly had that and lots of talent and lots of game left. It wasn't by design, but he became the face of the franchise organically."

Price's resumé includes a Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and William M. Jennings Trophy and seven All-Star selections. He also won Olympic gold with Team Canada in 2014 and a World Cup in 2015.

FWIW, for those pondering the idea of Seattle selecting Price only to trade him back to Montréal, the Habs throwing picks/assets at Seattle for the Kraken to retain salary, etc: the NHL has informed both clubs that is a total no-go. League considers that a clear circumvention. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

Who's Headed West?

TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson took a closer list of the protected lists from Canadian teams on Sunday, giving his insight who the Kraken could select.

Johnson believes the Kraken will pass on selecting Carey Price, but will take Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano on the blueline.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, Johnson argues the team would be most comfortable losing Alex Kerfoot or newly acquired centre Jared McCann than Travis Dermott in order to protect their defensive depth.

Johnson disagreed with the Edmonton Oilers' decision to protect Zach Kassian and expose Tyler Benson. He argues that Benson, who had 36 points in 36 AHL games this season, has the higher upside of the two players, should he reach his potential.

