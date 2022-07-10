With the NHL Draft in the rear view mirror and free agency just around the corner on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Kadri a fit in Calgary?

On Saturday, TSN Calgary bureau reporter Salim Valji wrote that forward Johnny Gaudreau has been sitting on an eight-year and approximately $9.5 million-per-season extension offer from the Calgary Flames for a month.

If the Flames and Gaudreau aren't able to work something out and Johnny Hockey becomes an unrestricted free agent next week, does general manager Brad Treliving have a contingency plan? Both Valji and TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston point out that Nazem Kadri could be a fit in the event Gaudreau walks.

Valji writes that Kadri would fit nicely under head coach Darryl Sutter and while the London, Ont., native did veto a trade to the Flames three years ago, "that had more to do with family reasons than anything about Calgary or the Flames organization," Valji writes.

On Friday's edition of Insider Trading, Johnston explained why he also saw the two sides as a potential fit.

"A place I wonder if we'll see [Treliving] pivot is to Nazem Kadri on the open market. And you know, this is maybe a little bit premature, but remember a couple seasons ago, the Calgary Flames tried to trade for Nazem Kadri at the time. Kadri didn't wave a no-trade clause for some family reasons, I don't think there's anything specific to Calgary that affected that decision. And you know, now this is a time for Nazem Kadri to make some money and to play in a winning environment. I think that those are two things that are important to him. Calgary could be that, especially, if they don't end up being able to sign Gaudreau [to] the kind of money that's been talked about. And you know, it doesn't sound like a lot is progressing in Colorado for Kadri. I think in a perfect world he'd like to stay there. Sounds like the Avalanche are making progress on an extension for Valeri Nichushkin, who is an unrestricted free agent, but Kadri might be hitting the open market here in a couple of days," Johnston said.

The 31-year-old Kadri is coming off the best season of his career and a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche. He scored 28 goals and a career-best 87 points in 71 regular season games to go along with seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games.

He is coming off a six-year, $27 million deal he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the summer of 2016.

Forsberg contract breakdown

The Nashville Predators and forward Filip Forsberg agreed to an eight-year contract extension on Saturday.

After a bit of a public stalemate, the 27-year-old winger is receiving $68 million that carries a cap hit of $8.5 million annually.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has the full contract breakdown, one that includes a full no move clause throughout and a modified no-trade clause in the final two seasons:

Years 1-4, $10 million salary each season

Year 5, $4.5 million salary plus $3 million signing bonus

Year 6-7, $4 million salary plus, $3 million signing bonus

Year 8, $3.5 million salary plus $3 million signing bonus

Forsberg is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 42 goals and 84 points in 69 games for the Predators.