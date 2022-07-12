Ahead of the free agent market opening on Wednesday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Destinations Set?

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be officially out of the Jack Campbell sweepstakes after months of speculation about his return to the team.

The Maple Leafs acquired Matt Murray on Monday from the Ottawa Senators at a cap hit of $4.69 million, leaving just $6.36 million available to spend this summer with only 17 players currently under contract (per CapFriendly),

Campbell's next destination may already be set as he prepares to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time on Wednesday. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Monday that, "the strong belief and speculation" is that Campbell will sign with the Edmonton Oilers on a deal likely to be worth roughly $5 million per season on a five-year term.

With the number of teams in need of a goaltender dropping over the past week, Dreger adds that many believe Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper will sign with the Washington Capitals when he hits the market on Wednesday.

Watch Dreger's full breakdown here:

All-In Ottawa?

The Ottawa Senators have already made a couple of big splashes over the past week in acquiring Alex DeBrincat and shedding 75 per cent of Matt Murray's salary.

With eyes on ending their five-year playoff drought this season, the Senators are not believed to be done yet.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Monday there's "an excellent chance" that Claude Giroux signs with the Senators as a unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Ottawa currently has a whopping $23.87 million in cap space with 17 players under contract for next season and three restricted free agents to sign in Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Mathieu Joseph.

Giroux, 34, scored 21 goals and had 65 points in 75 games last season split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Flyers at the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux spent 15 seasons in Philadelphia. A seven-time NHL All-Star, he captained the Flyers from January 2013 until he was dealt in a blockbuster deal to the Panthers in March 2022. Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2008 World Juniors, 2015 worlds and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

He is coming off an eight-year, $66.2 million contract with an average annual value of $8.2 million.

The Hearst, Ont., native has 294 goals and 923 points in 1,018 career NHL games split between the Flyers and Panthers.



Just Testing the Market?

Two of the top names on the market in Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane will hear out offers on the open market, but the door is not closed for either player to return to their respective teams.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Monday that Malkin will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year, $30 million shortly after that news broke, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that signing does not close the door on Malkin's re-signing.

The Rakell signing does not close the door on Penguins’ desire or ability to re-sign Malkin. But we know Malkin also wants to hear from other teams. So, will be interesting indeed. https://t.co/7leNJLEeY0 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 12, 2022

Pittsburgh has $10.3 million in cap space with 19 players under contract for next season after re-signing Rakell, Kris Letang, Casey DeSmith and Bryan Rust already this off-season.

Kane's agent Dan Milstein confirmed Monday that his client had been granted permission by the Edmonton Oilers to speak to other teams ahead of hitting the open market.

"We were granted permission to speak with other clubs," Milstein told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "While we are still hopeful to have a deal in place with Edmonton, we are starting the interview process with other clubs."

Kane had 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games this season. He added 13 goals and 17 points in 15 games as Edmonton reached the Western Conference Final.

The 30-year-old winger first joined the Oilers in January on a pro-rated one-year, $2.1 million contract after his seven-year deal with the San Jose Sharks was terminated by the team.

The Oilers, who could have more than $20 million to spend this summer with players likely heading to long-term injured reserve, currently have just 13 players under contract for next season.