Leading up to free agency on July 28, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Hyman Headed West?

According to Any Stickland of Bally Sports Midwest, the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to both a seven-year and eight-year contract with Zach Hyman and are now working to execute a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports seven years is the Oilers current target term with an average annual value that could be as high as $5.5 million.

The Maple Leafs and Oilers will need to work out a trade in order for the winger to sign an eight-year deal. Dreger notes that as of Thursday morning there had been no discussion with Toronto on compensation.

Can confirm the Edmonton #Oilers have both 7 and 8 year contracts agreed to with Zach Hyman. EDM and TOR are working to execute a sign & trade which will pay Hyman 8 yrs. at around $5M. Salary comes in higher in middle of contract and includes some no move protection. #Leafs — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 22, 2021

A lot of talk about what the Oilers are going to pay Hyman in term and $. I believe 7 years is the target and could climb as high as $5.5 aav. We will see. However, as of this second there has been no discussion with Toronto on compensation. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 22, 2021

The Maple Leafs granted Hyman’s agent, Todd Reynolds permission last week to speak with other NHL clubs to investigate trading his rights.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals for 33 points and was a plus-19 in 43 games last season during the regular season. He is coming off a four-year, $9 million deal with the Leafs.

Hyman has 86 goals and 99 assists in 345 games with the Leafs during his six-year NHL career which began in the 2015-16 season.



Short Stays in Seattle?

While the Seattle Kraken did not make any side deals to not select players from certain teams, it appears the expansion franchise does have deals in place to flip some their picks from Wednesday night.

TSN's Gord Miller believes there are several deals the Kraken will announce once the NHL's roster freeze comes to an end at 1pm ET.

To clarify: the deals announced tomorrow will include trades involving players selected by Seattle in the expansion draft which the Kraken agreed in advance to move to other teams. https://t.co/o7P38c0Sls — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) July 22, 2021

Seattle selected 15 forwards and 12 defencemen in the expansion draft, while leaving themselves with almost $29 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

The Kraken will also select second overall in Friday's NHL Draft.



Schmidt on the Move?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun writes in The Athletic that the Vancouver Canucks "think they’ve got a decent shot of moving defenceman Nate Schmidt over the next week or two."

LeBrun reports that the Canucks are looking to drop salary on their blueline as they look to add two top-nine forwards this summer. He wonders if the Boston Bruins could be a landing spot for Schmidt, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last fall for a 2022 third-round pick.

Schmidt, 30, had five goals and 15 points in 54 games in his first season with the Canucks. He topped 30 points in each of the previous three seasons with the Golden Knights.

Selected by Vegas in the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals, Schmidt is signed for three more seasons at a cap hit of $5.95 million.

The Canucks currently have $15.2 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly, with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes both in need of new contracts as restricted free agents.





Pen to Paper

A flurry of signings could come once the roster freeze ends with teams having been able to continue talks with their own pending free agents over the past five days.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday the Boston Bruins were putting the final touches on a four-year deal for Taylor Hall with a total value around $24 million.

Hall, who spent the past two seasons playing on an expiring contract, posted eight goals and 14 points in 16 games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres ahead of the trade deadline.

Many looking forward to this. More than a few GM’s curious given a few of Seattle’s expansion draft selections. Also, finishing touches on Hall’s new contract with Boston likely cleaned up tomorrow. Should come in at 4 years and close to $24 million total. https://t.co/HJejVbJEpN — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 22, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers could also have a deal in place with goaltender Mike Smith after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday the team was making progress on a new deal for the pending unrestricted free agent.

Smith posted a 21-6-2 record this season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average - his best marks of his career since the 2011-12 season. He had a .912 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA in the playoffs as the Oilers were swept by the Winnipeg Jets in a series that included three overtime losses.

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons, Smith re-signed with the Oilers last year on a one-year, $1.5 million deal after first joining the team on a one-year, $2 million deal as a free agent in 2019.

Teams can't re-sign their own free agents until the freeze lifts tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET but positive signs as far as Mike Smith returning to Edmonton@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021

The Oilers are also re-engaging in contract talks with Tyson Barrie after losing Adam Larsson to the Seattle Kraken, Darren Dreger reported.

Dreger noted that term is a sticking point for Barrie, while the Oilers don't want to do a five-year deal. He wonders if the two sides could agree on a four-year deal with a $5 million cap hit.

Oilers will re-engage with Tyson Barrie. There’s been preliminary discussion...expected to intensify with Larsson leaving. Term is going to be the sticking point for Barrie. Don’t think the Oil want to go to 5 years. Does 4 x $5mil get it done? — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 21, 2021

Barrie, 29, signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers last year and tallied eight goals and 48 points in 56 regular season games. He also had one assist in four playoff games.