NHL says zero positive COVID-19 results in hubs

Game Day Skate: Will Canadiens' defence get it done against Penguins again?

NEW YORK — The NHL says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

The league announced it had administered 7,013 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week. Teams with 52-member travelling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There are daily tests for all team members in the bubbles.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

The league says it will not provide identities or teams for any future positive tests.