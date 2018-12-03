Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — One year ago, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that Seattle had the green light to formally apply for an expansion franchise.

One year later, Bettman is expected to announce on Tuesday that application has been approved by the league’s board of governors.

That they’ll do it here in Georgia, the state that was home to the NHL’s last failed expansion experiment in Atlanta, is pure happenstance.

There is not a shadow of a doubt that Seattle will become home to the NHL’s 32nd team this week. Bettman presumably does not walk around with a giant rubber stamp, but that’s what this board of governors meeting will be for Seattle’s application. Approval from 75 per cent of the board is required, 24 votes in this case, but Bettman likes to tout unanimity whenever possible.

The only real question facing the board: When will the puck drop in the Pacific Northwest?

That will likely be answered this week. The Seattle Hockey Partners, led by billionaire David Bonderman, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and CEO Tod Leiweke, have been pushing for an Oct. 2020 arrival.

“They know we want it in 2020,” Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said in October.

Groundbreaking is expected to begin later this week on a full-scale, $600-million overhaul of Key Arena in the shadow of the Space Needle in downtown Seattle, the former home of the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics. Almost nothing, except the iconic roof, will remain of the old place.

Construction commencing this week would target completion for Nov. 2020, requiring Seattle to possibly play the first month of its schedule on the road.

That fact, coupled with the possibility of a work stoppage in 2020, may make it easy for the NHL to simply push Seattle’s entrance to 2021. But that is not the goal.

“The plan is to have a team in place for 2020,” Bettman said in October, after the board’s executive committee voted 9-0 to move forward with Seattle. “If everything that’s supposed to be in place is in place, we’ll go in 2020.”

An announcement is also expected on how the NHL, now finally balanced with 16 teams in each the East and West when Seattle joins, plans to tackle conference realignment.

The Arizona Coyotes are believed to be moving to the Central Division.

(A skeptic would suggest aligning Arizona in the Central, which makes sense from a geographic standpoint, also allows the NHL the latitude to slide the financially troubled Coyotes to a ready-made relocation spot in Houston if necessary.)

The board of governors is also expected to hear reports on sports gambling, social media and player engagement, this season’s international schedule and an update on next season’s trips abroad. The Vegas Golden Knights recently received approval to install wagering kiosks inside T-Mobile Arena, which is half owned by MGM Resorts.

Clearly, the focus will be on Seattle, which has been waiting patiently for the chance to celebrate the return of a major professional winter sport since the Sonics bolted for Oklahoma City in 2008. More than 10,000 fans plunked down money on season-ticket deposits in March in 12 minutes.

The prospering 14th-largest market in the United States has been on the precipice of the NHL before. An expansion franchise was granted by the NHL in 1974, but the ownership group failed to secure payment of the expansion fee by 1976. That isn’t expected to be an issue now, despite the record expansion price tag.

The first bona fide installment payment toward Seattle’s $650 million expansion fee will be due upon execution of the expansion agreement, likely later this week.

That payment, a 30 per cent hike on the $500 million entrance fee paid by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2016, stands to be worth more than $21 million to each of the NHL’s 30 franchises. (The Golden Knights will not receive a cut of the expansion pie and also will not be subjected to the expansion draft.) But that money will not be distributed to clubs until Seattle becomes an official member of the league.

From Sea Island, Seattle will be off the races. Seattle Hockey Partners vice chair David Wright told Sports Illustrated last week he expected the team to be named “certainly in the spring.”

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie was raised in Everett, Wash., just north of Seattle, and he didn’t hesitate when asked what he would name the team.

“The Totems,” Oshie said in Sept. “There's a history there, with the Totems. My youth coach went on to create a junior team there called the Totems. When you drive around, even if you're not on a reservation, you see totems there. So I think it's something that's pretty native to the area.”

A world-class practice facility is in the works. Former NHL coach Dave Tippett is leading hockey operations decisions and expects to begin a search for a new GM in the late spring. Everything is happening.

All that’s needed is a giant rubber stamp on Tuesday to get the ball rolling in a market the NHL has long coveted.

