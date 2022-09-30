A number of NHL teams trimmed their training camp rosters on Friday, announcing a series of cuts. Here is a list of players being re-assigned:

Calgary Flames

G Brad Arvanitis, G Daniil Chechelev, D Josh Brook, D Simon Lavigne, D Rhett Rhinehart, F Calder Brooks, F Lucas Feuk, F Alex Gallant, F Rory Kerins, F Matt Marcinew, F Ilya Nikolaev

Montreal Canadiens

G Philippe Desrosiers, G Joe Vrbetic, D Gianni Fairbrother, D, John Parker-Jones, D Miguel Tourigny, D William Trudeau, D Santino Centorame, D Tory Dello, D Olivier Galipeau, D Alex Green, F Lucas Condotta, F Cam Hillis, F Jan Mysak, F Pierrick Dube, F Peter Abbandonato, F Anthony Beauregard, F Gabriel Bourque, F Ryan Francis, F Danick Martel, F Emile Poirier, F Brennan Saulnier, F Brett Stapley

Columbus Blue Jackets

F Jordan Dumais, F James Malatesta

Carolina Hurricanes

G Patrik Hamrla, D David Farrance, F Joseph LaBate, F Blake Murray, F Alexander Pashin, F Justin Robidas

Philadelphia Flyers

G Jonathan Lemieux, G Nolan Maier, G Tyler Wall, D Colin Felix, D Linus Hogberg, D Will MacKinnon, D Mason Millman, D Wyarre Wylie, D Cooper Zech, F Jordy Bellerive, F Elliot Desnoyers, F Jacob Gaucher, F Charlie Gerard, F Alex Kile, F Tye McSorley, F Cal O'Reilly, F Garrett Wilson, F Zayde Widsom

Washington Capitals

G Garin Bjorklund, D Logan Day, D Martin Has, D Benton Maass, D Jake Massie, D Aaron Ness, F Henrik Rybinski, F Sam Anas, F Ethen Frank, F Shane Gersich, F Bear Hughes, F Kale Kessy, F Peter Laviolette, F Mason Morelli, F Julian Napravnik, F Matthew Strome

Dallas Stars

G Adam Scheel, G Matt Murray, D Dawson Barteaux, F Matej Blumel, F Antonio Stranges, F Jordan Kawaguchi, F Curtis McKenzie

New York Rangers

G Olof Lindblom, D Brandon Scanlin, F Turner Elson, F Karl Henriksson, F Patrick Khodorenko, F C.J. Smith

Seattle Kraken

G Callum Booth, D Eddie Wittchow, F David Cotton, F Tristen Mullin