NHL upholds Niederreiter's one-game suspension
The National Hockey League announced Monday that commissioner Gary Bettman was upholding a one-game suspension for Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the one-game suspension that was assessed to @Canes forward Nino Niederreiter.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2022
Details:
Bettman heard Niederreiter's appeal of the suspension on March 23.
He was originally suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during the first period of a March 18 matchup.
The Hurricanes forward was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.