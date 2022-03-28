Up Next

The National Hockey League announced Monday that commissioner Gary Bettman was upholding a one-game suspension for Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter.

Bettman heard Niederreiter's appeal of the suspension on March 23.

He was originally suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during the first period of a March 18 matchup.

The Hurricanes forward was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.