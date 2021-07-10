The National Hockey League will hold a general managers meeting Monday afternoon, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The meeting will be done virtually, and a separate call Monday morning will take place reviewing expansion draft rules and procedures.

The Seattle Kraken will take centre stage Wednesday, July 21 when they will fill out their roster as the league's 32nd team.

Team's must submit their protection lists for the Expansion Draft to the league by 5pm on July 17.