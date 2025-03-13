COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adin Hill made 27 saves, Nicolas Roy and Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist each as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Thursday night.

It was Hill's fourth shutout this season and the 11th of his NHL career.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Golden Knights.

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two in a row and four of five.

Roy converted a pass from Jack Eichel during a power play at 12:00 of the first for a 1-0 lead on the Golden Knights’ first shot of the game. The Blue Jackets at that point had 18 with eight on goal.

Saad made it 2-0 at 19:01 before Dorofeyev’s goal a 12:17 of the second.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 4-0 with an empty-net goal in the third.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Saad continues to shine after signing as a free agent on Jan. 31. He has three goals in the past four games and five in 13 games for the Golden Knights.

Blue Jackets: It was a rude homecoming after a 1-3-0 trip. The Blue Jackets played the first of four consecutive games at home.

Key moment

The Blue Jackets had a chance to tie it 1-1 when Dorofeyev was called for a double minor for high-sticking at 14:13 of the first period. Columbus had one quality chance but the Golden Knights had two shots on the successful kills and Saad soon made it 2-0.

Key stat

Eichel has nine assists during a seven-game point streak. His assist set the franchise record for points in a season with 79 (20 goals, 59 assists). William Karlsson had 43 goals and 35 assists in the 2017-18 season.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Saturday when the Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers and the Golden Knights play at the Buffalo Sabres.

