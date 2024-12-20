SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 18 seconds left in overtime, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Oskar Sundqvist got his third goal of the season for St. Louis, coming midway through the first period. Uvis Balinskis got his first of the season for Florida, with Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk assisting midway through the second.

It stayed that way until the 65th minute, when Barkov ended it with his 10th goal of the season.

Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots for the Blues. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots for Florida.

Takeaways

Blues: Defenseman Philip Broberg played Friday, one night after missing the game at Tampa Bay because of illness. Blues coach Jim Montgomery kept center Alexandre Tesier in the lineup after a strong game against the Lightning. “It was the best game I’ve seen him play and I want him to continue to build off that,” Montgomery said. Tesier rewarded him with an assist.

Panthers: In October, Florida distributed Stanley Cup rings to players and coaches. On Thursday, many other team employees got their rings. And Friday, the Panthers began distributing them to 158 season-ticket holders who have been involved for 30 years. The team calls them Legacy members. “Part of our legacy,” Panthers President Matthew Caldwell said.

Key moment

Barkov was tripped by Brayden Schenn with 42.3 seconds left in overtime, giving Florida a power play that led to the gamewinner.

Key stat

Montgomery — the former coach in Boston and Dallas — is now one of 37 coaches who have led three different franchises against Florida. Also on that list: Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

Up next

The Blues finish a three-game trip Monday in Detroit. The Panthers have a back-to-back with Tampa Bay, starting in Tampa on Sunday and back home on Monday.

