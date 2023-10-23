NEW YORK — Detroit right-winger Alex DeBrincat, Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Florida centre Sam Reinhart have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

DeBrincat, acquired by the Red Wings in an off-season trade with the Ottawa Senators, shared the league lead with five goals and ranked second with eight points to help Detroit to a 4-0-0 week.

His week was highlighted with his fifth career hat trick and sixth career four-point performance in a 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Georgiev went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, a .940 save percentage and one shutout to help the Avalanche (5-0-0) continue their perfect start to the season.

He picked up his 14th career shutout in a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Reinhart had five goals and an assist over three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.