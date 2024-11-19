CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high third straight win.

Killorn tied it at 2 on a well-placed backhanded shot at 5:10. Then he made a perfect pass to Leo Carlsson for a backdoor tap-in with 10:22 left.

Pavel Mintyukov also scored for Anaheim, which has won four of five overall. Trevor Zegras had two assists, and John Gibson made 18 saves.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Connor Bedard set up each of Jason Dickinson's two goals, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 stops.

The Blackhawks jumped in front on Dickinson's one-timer with 2:57 left in the first. He made it 2-1 when he got his fourth goal of the year 3:54 into the second.

Chicago won 4-2 at Anaheim on Nov. 3 in their first meeting of the season.

Takeaways

Ducks: Playing on the road for the second straight night, the Ducks put together an impressive third period. They won 4-2 at Dallas on Monday.

Blackhawks: A couple new forward combinations looked pretty good, but the Blackhawks still struggled to score. They have managed just seven regulation goals in the last six games.

Key moment

Soderblom was pulled in favor of an extra attacker with about 1:40 left in regulation, but Ryan Donato was denied by Gibson with about a minute remaining.

Key stat

The 19-year-old Bedard has 51 assists in 87 games. He is the fourth teenager in franchise history to record 50 career assists, joining Eddie Olczyk (80), Patrick Kane (65) and Bobby Hull (53).

Up next

Anaheim returns home to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Chicago hosts the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl