WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 886th career goal into an empty net to seal the Washington Capitals' 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, moving nine back of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record and helping the Eastern Conference leaders win their fourth game in a row.

Ovechkin backhanded the puck in from center ice with 1:31 left, sending the crowd into jubilation and chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” His 33rd goal of the season was also his 1,600th career point.

Connor McMichael scored the go-ahead goal a few minutes earlier, not long after a line brawl nearly broke out and all five skaters on each team were sent to the penalty box, where players kept jawing at each other before Washington’s Brandon Duhaime was escorted to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room for his 10-minute misconduct. The post-whistle pushing and shoving kept flaring up and went on for some time as officials worked to keep Tom Wilson and John Hayden from fighting.

Martin Fehervary and Dylan Strome also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves for Capitals, who padded their comfortable lead atop the East and the Metropolitan Division.

Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle scored and Joey Daccord stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced for the Kraken, who were unable to string together back-to-back wins on the weekend.

Takeaways

Kraken: It's all about the future, and Wright with 15 goals looks like he could be a big part of it for Seattle.

Capitals: Things are clicking again for Washington after a midseason lull.

Key moment

McMichael redirected John Carlson's slap pass past Daccord with 4:16 left to break the tie.

Key stat

The teams combined for 50 penalty minutes.

Up next

Capitals open a three-game California road trip Tuesday night at Anaheim, while the Kraken return home to face Montreal on Wednesday night.

