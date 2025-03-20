WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 888th career goal to continue his pursuit of the NHL record, and the Washington Capitals moved to the verge of clinching a playoff berth by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Ovechkin beat Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period to move eight goals back of passing Wayne Gretzky's career mark of 894. Chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” filled the arena as the goal counter in one corner flipped from 887 to 888.

Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals, who awaited other results from around the league to see if they become the first team to wrap up a playoff spot this season. Washington has won eight of its last nine games to reach 100 points and pass Winnipeg atop the standings.

The Flyers have gone the other way, losing nine of 11 to plunge into last place in the Metropolitan Division. Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored, and Ersson allowed three goals on 16 shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: Late in a lost season, word that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is considered week to week with an upper-body injury only matters if that somehow affects their chances of trading him this summer.

Capitals: With a comfortable cushion atop the Eastern Conference, getting Ovechkin the record over the next 13 games is a priority.

Key moment

The puck bounced off Aliaksei Protas in front, and he quickly passed the puck to Ovechkin for his 35th goal of the season.

Key stat

The Capitals could become the first team since 16 teams qualified beginning in 1979-80 to clinch a playoff spot after being the last to do it the previous season.

Up next

The Flyers visit Dallas on Saturday, while the Capitals host defending Stanley Cup champion Florida a few hours later.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl