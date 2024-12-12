COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aliaksei Protas scored his second goal of the night 2:23 into overtime to lift the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Protas had scored 31 seconds into the third period to tie a game that featured terrific performances from both goaltenders. The OT goal was the 11th of the season for Protas.

Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves for the Capitals, including three during a lengthy possession by Columbus to start the overtime period.

Zach Werenski got the 100th goal of his career with 5:48 left in the second period and Jet Greaves stopped 35 shots in his 11th NHL game and first start this season.

Late in the second period, Werenski picked up a pass from Kent Johnson on a power play and unloaded a long shot from the slot that beat the shielded Lindgren.

The Capitals have won three in a row and seven of the last eight.

Takeaways

Capitals: Got their franchise record 10th straight road win. With their 4-2 win at Montreal last Saturday, the Capitals became the third team in NHL history to earn wins in nine consecutive road games, all in regulation.

Blue Jackets: Lost for the fifth time in six games despite an excellent outing for Greaves, who was called up Wednesday from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Key moment

After the Blue Jackets swarmed on Lindgren in overtime, the Capitals finally got control of the puck and scored on the first shot they took.

Key stat

Werenski is the first defenseman in the NHL to score 10 goals this season. He's also the eighth player in Blue Jackets history to reach 100 goals.

Up next

Both teams will be back in action Saturday night, with the Capitals at the Sabres and the Blue Jackets hosting the Ducks.

