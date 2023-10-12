TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, from the CFL, NCAA, NFL, NHL, Rugby World Cup, and NBA preseason.

CFL Week 19 on TSN

Week 19 in the CFL starts in Hamilton with James Butler and the Tiger-Cats hosting his former team in the BC Lions to kickstart a Friday Night Football doubleheader.

Coverage heads to Cowtown after as the Saskatchewan Roughriders look to snap a five-game losing streak against Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders.

Watch the BC Lions vs. the Hamilton Tiger-Cats followed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. the Calgary Stampeders on Friday Night Football at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Montreal Alouettes are one win away from locking up a home Eastern Semifinal at Percival Molson Stadium as they host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

In Toronto, the first-placed Argonauts host the Ottawa Redblacks in their final East Division game of the season.

Action of Saturday's doubleheader gets underway at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with the Edmonton Elks taking on the Montreal Alouettes with the Toronto Argonauts hosting the Ottawa Redblacks at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

NFL on TSN, TSN+

A pair of Nick Saban products go head-to-head in the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT window as former Alabama pivots Bryce Young and his Carolina Panthers take on Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins.

Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Over on TSN+, another former No. 1 overall pick takes centre stage as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars look to earn their third straight win as they host Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts in an all-AFC South showdown on American soil.

Subscribe to TSN+ to catch the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Action continues with the Detroit Lions taking on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Detroit Lions LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Football sees New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll head back to Western New York to tangle with his former team in the Buffalo Bills.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

NCAA on TSN, TSN+

NCAA action this weekend is headlined by prime time SEC bout between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Death Valley.

You can watch that game LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT. College Gameday looks ahead at all the action on TSN1 starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers have access to a full slate of games throughout Friday and Saturday, including Coach Prime and Colorado's tilt with Stanford on Friday night on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

View the full lineup on TSN+ here.

Regional NHL action on TSN

TSN heads to the nation's capital as the Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers in a matinee tilt.

Viewers in the Sens' region can watch the action at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App with pre-game coverage beginning at 12:30 ET.

Viewers in the Winnipeg Jets' region can watch them take on the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App with pre-game coverage starting at 3:30.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

The field begins to narrow at the Rugby World Cup with a pair of quarterfinal games on tap on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday sees Wales and Argentina collide at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN+.

Ireland takes on New Zealand immediately after on TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN+.

Action rolls along on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with England and Fiji.

France and South Africa take the spotlight at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN+.

NBA Preseason on TSN

Preseason action from the hardwood on TSN is highlighted by Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs hosting the Miami Heat Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Following the conclusion of Spurs-Heat, catch the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Auto Racing on TSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs coverage heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 302 in Round of 8 action.

Coverage starts with the pre-race show at 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with the South Point 400.

Watch the race on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza

UFC Fight Night from the APEX in Las Vegas sees a featherweight matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.

Catch the main event on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

ATP Tennis on TSN

Week-long coverage of the Shanghai Masters wraps up with the final set for Sunday at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

AEW Wrestling on TSN+

TSN+ subscribers have access to a pair of AEW events this weekend, with AEW Rampage featured on Friday, available only to TSN+ subscribers and starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

AEW Collision takes the spotlight on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN+.



Soccer on TSN, TSN+

Canada’s Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns highlights NWSL action on TSN.

Catch the Portland Thorns vs Angel City on TSN2 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.