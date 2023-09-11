With the National Hockey League off-season coming to a close and training camps beginning, some teams still have unfinished roster business.

A number of restricted free agents still remained unsigned, which could lead to a delay to the start of their seasons.

Here's a look at the biggest names who are still looking for a contract.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras is the biggest name left on the restricted free agents list as the Anaheim Ducks head into 2023-24 season..

The 22-year-old centre completed his three-year, entry-level contract last season, recording a career-high 23 goals and 65 points in 81 games.

Zegras is part of a young core that has taken over from former Ducks stars like Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry and appeared on the cover of NHL 23 with Canadian hockey star Sarah Nurse last year.

The 6-foot centre was drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft and has 49 goals and 139 points in his 180-game career.

Zegras represented the United States in the 2020 and 2021 World Juniors, leading his team to a gold-medal win with seven goals and 18 points in seven games during the 2021 tournament.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators

Fresh off signing defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64 million deal to avoid restricted free agency. the Ottawa Senators next task is to sign Pinto.

Pinto, 22, is coming off his first full season with the Senators, registering 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games.

The 6-foot-3 forward is currently slotted as the team's third line centre behind Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris.

Pinto was drafted 32nd overall by the Senators in 2019 and has 21 goals and 43 points in his 99-game career after finishing his NCAA career with the University of North Dakota.

The Franklin Square, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2020 World Juniors, scoring four goals and seven points in five games en route to a sixth-place finish.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks

Along with Zegras, Jamie Drysdale is member of the Ducks core that still needs a contract for the 2023-24 season.

Drysdale, 21, only appeared in eight games last season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had his first full season in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign, registering four goals and 32 points in 81 games, and is projected to be on the team's top pairing with Cam Fowler this season

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 and has seven goals and 40 points in his 113-game career.

The Toronto native helped lead Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors, recording a goal and three points in seven games.

Calen Addison, Minnesota Wild

Calen Addison had a career high three goals and 29 points in 62 games last season with the Minnesota Wild.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman was acquired by the Wild, along with forward Alex Galchenyuk and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Jason Zucker in February of 2020.

Addison, 23, was a healthy scratch numerous times last season but the departure of trade deadline acquisition John Klingberg gives him an opportunity to have a more significant role in the lineup.

"[Wild head coach Dean Evason] and I both had up front conversations with him," general manager Bill Guerin told reporters after the Wild were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round last season. "We need him to generate five-on-five and we need him to be able to defend. He worked at it and he knows he's got to be more competitive in defensive situations."

Addison is projected to be a top-four defenceman this season and a candidate to quarterback the team's first power-play unit.

The Brandon, Man., native helped Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors, recording a goal and nine points in seven games.