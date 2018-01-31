TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team held an optional skate Wednesday morning at the Air Canada Centre.

​Mike Babcock often has a message he wants to get across in each media session and that certainly seemed to be the case on Wednesday. Asked a general question about expectations for the stretch drive, the Maple Leafs coach had this to say: ​

“The bottom line is, it’s ​our job as a team to put as much pressure as we can on [general manager] Lou [Lamoriello​] to help us and you don’t do it by talking, you do it by playing and the better you play and the more you look like you got a chance, the more opportunity you have for your general manager to help you.”

So, coach, you feel like you need some help?

“Always could use help," Babcock quipped. "Never been on a team that didn’t need more.”

Babcock likes a lot about the Leafs right now, but sees the potential for more.

"I like the pace that we can play at, I like the intelligence level of our team and I like the depth in our positions and yet I want to see it every day. I really believe, and I’ve said this for a long time now, that there’s another level we can get to on a consistent basis. Are we going to get to it?​"

TradeCentre is on Feb. 26.

It was back in 2014 that Nazem Kadri generated headlines by saying the talent level between him and John Tavares wasn’t that wide and that, one day, he could develop into a similar player. Does Kadri still feel that way?

“Yeah, that’s a tricky one," the Leafs centre said with a wide smile, "because I took a lot of heat for that. I mean, me and him play different styles so it’s tough to compare. He’s upper-echelon in skill level in terms of generating offence and carrying the team. We both play a bit different styles. He’s his player, I’m mine, and we both help contribute to our teams separately.”

While Tavares earns Hart Trophy chatter, Kadri aspires to be in the Selke Trophy conversation. Tavares will be relied on to score tonight while Kadri is tasked with stopping him. So, does Kadri have a better understanding of his own game now?

“I think that’s just understanding the media more, not my own game," he said with a chuckle. "I’ve had all the belief in myself since Day 1 and I think you got to believe in yourself before anyone else can."

Kadri and Tavares were once linemates and roommates in London and Kadri holds him in such high esteem that he never initiates any trash talk on the ice.

"I just got a lot of respect for JT," said Kadri. "So, I don't try to verbally chirp him really at all. We talk casually at times on the ice."

Tavares could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Would Kadri give his old friend a call to lobby for the Leafs?

“I might have to," he said. "I might have to give him my two cents. But he already understands how I feel about this city and this organization and, I mean, he’s from around here, he knows how it is. I don’t think much preaching needs to go towards him, he understands what playing in Toronto means."

Tavares has said all the right things this season. He wants to play for a winner and he believes the Islanders are on the right path. But, as it stands, New York is on the outside looking in on the playoff picture and suffered a bad loss last night at home to the Panthers. After that game, a dejected Tavares told reporters there was no excuse for the performance and he's expecting a big bounce-back effort against the Leafs.