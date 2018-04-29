Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blake Wheeler paused and you could see the wheels turning in his head, the daily dance hockey players do when deciding how honestly to answer a question.

He said half the Winnipeg Jets didn’t even notice that Juuse Saros replaced Pekka Rinne in Nashville’s net to start the third period in Game 1.

Say what now, Blake?

“Well, a good majority of us knew right away when we got on the ice,” Wheeler explained. “But then there was a handful talking after the game that they didn’t know.”

There is probably a joke to be made there ­­– the Jets mustered just two shots the entire period before Mark Scheifele sealed it with an empty-netter ­– that Winnipeg didn’t notice a Vezina Trophy finalist was swapped with a teammate five inches shorter. They didn't even hear the PA announcement in Bridgestone Arena.

That tale also illustrates the Jets’ focus, which has them one win away from a two-game chokehold before the series shifts back to where they enjoyed the best home record in the NHL this season.

Still, the Jets were repeatedly asked on Saturday: Can Winnipeg possibly win another game if they are wildly outshot, don’t possess the puck as much and get pummelled in the faceoff circle?

“It worked last night,” Wheeler responded.

“We won a game like that, so it’s possible,” Jets coach Paul Maurice answered. “It’s not a game plan for us, by any means. We can be quite a bit better. They played very well. It turns out, they’re a pretty good team.”

Conventional wisdom would suggest the Jets would head back to Winnipeg all square with a repeat of Game 1’s shot clock.

But the real answer is probably: Why not? Why can’t the Jets win that way? They essentially dictated the way Game 1 unfolded.

The Jets played rope-a-dope hockey on Friday night, allowing the Predators’ vaunted top four defencemen free reign at the blueline to quarterback the offence. They were as aggressive as they wanted to be, partially because they’re that talented, but also because the Jets were comfortable in allowing the Preds to operate on the perimeter.

“That can be a frustrating game, an analytical nightmare,” Wheeler said. “When a team is trying to shoot everything from everywhere, there’s only so much you can do. I think your goal is then to have your three guys down low be really strong. I think our guys were excellent boxing guys out and limiting second-chance opportunities.”

Tyler Myers relayed goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said he had no problem seeing Nashville’s shots.

The Jets, of course, would like to better establish their forecheck in Game 2. But they weren’t nervous only registering 18 shots on net. They tied for 15th in the NHL in shots on goal per game (32.2) this season, but ranked fourth in shooting percentage (10.3 per cent).

“That’s why we’ll take guys like Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele, who only need one shot,” Wheeler said. “There’s going to be rhetoric from [Game 1], but we feel real comfortable.”

Winnipeg is one of the few NHL teams equipped to thrive in a low-event environment. Include Nik Ehlers or 31-goal rookie Kyle Connor in the group and they have three or four bona fide snipers.

“We have good finishers here,” Maurice said. “It was very important for us in the regular season, the idea of us not chasing the game. There’s a confidence after the year we’ve had that we can score. That if we get down one or get behind, we don’t have to open up our game right away. It’s part of the reason we’ve ended up scoring more.”

That’s why Predators coach Peter Laviolette impressed upon his group on Saturday the “realization that we lost.” The Stanley Cup playoffs aren’t a time for process. This wasn’t a time to feel good about how they played – all that mattered was that they lost.

It was an important reminder, after P.K. Subban said Friday night it was the best he’s felt about a minus-3 performance.

“There are some things that I guess are going in the right direction,” Laviolette said. “But again, it’s hard to hang your hat on that today.”

And, well, if Laviolette decides to switch goalies again, then the Jets will know they’re doing something right ­– if they notice at all.

“I don’t know if that was a good answer or not,” Wheeler said. “We don’t read too much into it. We’re just going to go with ‘We were in the zone.’”

Even if they weren’t.

