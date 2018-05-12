Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Game 1 was barely seven minutes young when the seventh Whiteout of the spring broke out into a sing-song chant of “We Want Sub-ban, We Want Sub-ban!”

They weren’t talking about P.K. Subban, not after eliminating his Nashville Predators in spectacular fashion two days earlier.

No, they wanted his brother, Malcolm Subban, the Vegas’ backup netminder.

That’s because their hockey team had already torn down the Golden Knights’ shining shield in goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

If there was any doubt about how the Winnipeg Jets would respond just 48 hours after an emotion-sapping Game 7 triumph in the Music City, it dissipated shortly after puck drop on Saturday night.

Apparently, what happens in Nashville doesn’t stay in Nashville.

It was three goals on eight shots in seven minutes for the Jets – against a goaltender that entered the night with a playoff-best .951 save percentage and an aura of invincibility.

Now, after a 4-2 thumping to open the Western Conference final, it certainly feels like the awe-inspiring Golden Knights have not only met their match, but have quickly found themselves on the Highway to the Danger Zone.

The Jets will have an opportunity to take a 2-0 series edge to Sin City if they can hold serve at home in Game 2 on Monday night.

Consistently and completely under siege, the Pacific Division champion Knights were limited to 11 shots through the first 34 minutes of Game 1. The Jets made Vegas look like, well, an expansion team.

The truth is, Saturday night seemed like the perfect night for Vegas to steal the opening salvo in the series, considering the short rest for the Jets and the fact that the Golden Knights crushed San Jose last round after a similar stretch of nights off. This was a Winnipeg team that had scored just one goal in its last two home games against the Predators.

But the Jets, used to playing every other day for most of last round, never broke rhythm.

“You want to use it,” Jets forward Mathieu Perreault said pre-game of momentum. “We’ve got that great feeling right now from winning a Game 7, so we [can] use that in our game tonight. Game 1, you’re always trying to get a bit of a feel for each other, with the matchups, to see what line can perform against what line. In the first period, we want to come out, establish some physicality and go from there.”

The Jets certainly did that, using their size advantage and capitalized on their mismatch of high-end skill.

Winnipeg got goals from four different players, including Mark Scheifele’s playoff-best 13th in 15 postseason games and an early cannon from Dustin Byfuglien, along with three assists from captain Blake Wheeler.

Now, this Jets team that has never trailed in a series this spring, is in the pilot’s seat again in the Western Conference final.

