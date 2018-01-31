Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – When Travis Dermott got word earlier this month of his first career recall to the Maple Leafs, the first text he sent sharing the good news was to his father, Jimmy.

Fast-forward three weeks, and Dermott’s dad will be sharing in a lot more of his son’s new NHL reality. Wednesday night’s game against the New York Islanders marks the beginning of Toronto’s annual fathers’ trip, which will also include stops in New York and Boston.

For Dermott, 21, it’s the perfect full-circle moment for him and the family patriarch, dating back to his first trip to an ice rink at two years old.

“He grabbed me by the pants and threw me over [the boards] and told me to learn to skate,” Dermott recalled with a smile. “He tried to give me any edge he could. It’s pretty cool, him being there from the start and now being here with me. I know this was his dream growing up, so just giving him this little glimpse means a lot to me.”

The trip began with the fathers getting a tour of the Leafs’ Air Canada Centre dressing room before a team meeting they were invited to sit in on. But before the festivities even kicked off, the elder Dermott was taking the responsibility of his first NHL road trip very seriously.

Dermott's mother let him know on Tuesday that Jimmy “took a couple hours at least” to pack his bags and ensure he “looked up to par.”

Needless to say, the excitement has been palpable on both sides of the father-son tandem.

“It’s the biggest treat in the world just having him here,” said Dermott, who will play his ninth career game on Wednesday. “I owe him my [entire] hockey career, and bringing him along here is just a little tidbit to give back. You can see it by the smile on his face, it means a lot to him.”

While this week’s group activities will be fresh and new to the Dermott men, they’ve become old hat for the Kadris – but still no less fun. Now in his eighth pro season, Nazem Kadri has brought his dad, Sam, out for a few of these excursions, and Kadri can tell the experience hasn’t gotten the slightest bit old for his father.

“He knows most of the dads and gets along with them very well, so this is certainly a time of year he looks forward to,” said Kadri. “I know if it was up to him he’d be throwing on the skates and going out there himself and playing some shinny, but unfortunately that’s not part of the protocol.”

Coming out of a five-day break from game action riding a two-game win streak has made for a light Leafs’ room. Knowing some of their biggest fans will be in the building these next three games is just the added motivation Toronto needs to continue building on the positive momentum.

“I think with them in the stands, our record is pretty good from what I remember,” said Kadri. “So hopefully they give us that little bit more of an incentive. But for them, it’s important to just have that bird’s-eye view and enjoy each other’s company. They’re good friends off the ice so they should have a good time, and hopefully they watch us get a few wins as well.”

Whether that presence ends up helping the Leafs’ net positive result on the ice is ultimately beside the point, at least for Mike Babcock. Having lost his father in 2015, Babcock knows how precious few of these moments there are for players to share their world with the men who got them here.

“It’s unbelievably special. Just think, your dad gets to be in the National Hockey League for three games, gets to see everything you do,” Babcock said. “In what way can you thank your parents for what they’ve done for you? Because you wouldn’t be here without parents. It’s a way to share and to say thank you and just to enjoy it because before long, your dad isn’t here [with you] anymore. You can still talk to him, but it’s not the same thing.”

Morning skate notes

- Nikita Zaitsev is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Islanders after missing six weeks and 17 games with a broken foot suffered on Dec. 15. Based on pairings in practice on Tuesday, Roman Polak is projected to be a healthy scratch.

- The Leafs’ new-look checking line, with Mitch Marner replacing Leo Komarov alongside Kadri and Patrick Marleau, will face a tough test against New York's top line of John Tavares, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey. That trio has combined for 154 points this season as one of the league’s most dominant offensive groups. Kadri’s unit has done a solid job holding top lines off the scoresheet of late, and the centreman is confident they can do it once again while facing off against his former London Knights teammate Tavares. “They have high-end skill. They can hurt you if you if you’re not responsible and not in the right place at the right time,” said Kadri. “So that’s going to be the key, just stay above guys and hopefully keep it out of the d-zone.”

- Matt Martin spent seven seasons with the Islanders before signing with the Maple Leafs as a free agent in July 2016. He has looked forward to playing his former club in the past, but on Wednesday he’ll watch from afar as a healthy scratch for the third straight game. Babcock said he and Martin spoke about the demotion as Toronto leans more on their speed game by keeping Kasperi Kapanen on the fourth line instead of Martin. “Marty was a big part of [the Islanders] and a big part of our team, but he’s not playing tonight,” Babcock said. “And so that makes it hard. Doesn’t make it easy for me, doesn’t make it easy for him; it’s just the reality of the situation. When we sat down and talked the other day, he had an opportunity to talk and so did I.” Martin has three goals and eight assists in 47 games this season; he was a healthy scratch earlier this season on Nov. 24 in Carolina.

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Islanders

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Defencemen

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

McElhinney