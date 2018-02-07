Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs were full of praise for the high-octane defence corps of the Nashville Predators ahead of taking them on Wednesday night. But to actually describe what sets one of the league’s top bluelines apart from the competition took little explanation.

“It’s called being better, not different,” said Mike Babcock. “You know when one guy is just better than the other, goes back and gets [the puck], hooks the net, comes up the ice and makes the right play all the time? I don’t know if it’s different. It’s called better.”

Few defences in the NHL drive their team the way Nashville’s does, with blueliners getting in on the rush while also shutting down opponents in their own end. The Predators are giving up the third-fewest goals in the league (2.49 per game) and are 13th in shots allowed per game (31.9).

P.K. Subban’s 41 points leads all Nashville skaters through 51 games, with three defenders among the Predators’ top-nine scorers.

Nashville also has at least a point in 11 of its last 12 games and a goalie in Pekka Rinne who owns the third-most wins this season (27) and the second-best save percentage among starters (.926), leaving the Leafs just a little awed by the task at hand in these clubs’ first meeting of the season.

“They have an extremely gifted, high-paced defence that’s up in the play creating havoc, creating confusion and obviously some great forwards who can make plays,” said Ron Hainsey. “So it’s a big challenge against a team that went to the Stanley Cup Final and obviously [they have] a great goalie too, so we’ll have our work cut out for us this evening to get the win.”

Toronto has struggled against hot teams of late, most recently falling flat in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday before rebounding with a run-and-gun 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The Leafs appreciate how high-scoring affairs that get nearly everyone involved on the scoresheet are good for the ego, but the chances Toronto gave up defensively were dangerously close to disastrous.

“I don’t know if there was a ton of great defensive side of the puck,” said Hainsey. “Monday was a game where if you were a defenceman you probably didn’t have a great night on the defensive side, or it didn’t look that way…Working on things on the defensive side of the puck, I don’t think it’s a big secret that it’s something we’re focused on improving around here.”

Monday marked the third time in just their last 10 games the Leafs had allowed 40 or more shots and four or more goals against. That type of defensive effort will be easy for the Predators to exploit with their active blueline and a seventh-ranked offence that’s averaging more than three goals per game.

“I thought we were no good sorting it out off the rush coming into our zone [on Monday], which is going to be important,” said Babcock. “I don’t imagine there will be a lot of space but we have to sort it out better coming into our zone because [Roman] Josi and Subban and [Ryan] Ellis will be coming and [Yannick] Weber for that matter. They can all make plays from the backend.”

“It’s better for them to be in their zone than ours, so we have to make sure we start a heavy forecheck early,” added Mitch Marner. “We have to be sure we’re making it hard on them to join the rush and if they do that they’re going to be tired on the way back. It’s going to be a big key for us to get that puck in and try to work them down low.”

One big boost for the Leafs is they will get starting goaltender Frederik Andersen back between the pipes. Andersen left Monday’s game after taking a skate to the head from Corey Perry in the second period. The netminder avoided a concussion on the play but the “uppercut to the jaw” left him with significant whiplash.

Morning skate notes

- With the NHL trade deadline looming on Feb. 26, Babcock touched on finding the balance between what pieces he may want to add as a coach versus what the rest of the organization sees. “What I want is simple. I make it real clear. But then that day comes and it’s all over with,” he said. “We’re all going to get together and we’re going to discuss this many times, and we’re all going to have our opinions. I like to have a whole bunch of different opinions too, not just the same one. I like to have good debate and heated debate because I think that’s good too. But in the end, you get what you get, and then you have to find a way to make them win.” As for what he might be looking for specifically out of an addition, Babcock wouldn’t say: “The people that need to know, know.”

- Wednesday marks the 42nd anniversary of Darryl Sittler’s 10-point game against the Boston Bruins, which remains an NHL record. Sittler has joined the Maple Leafs’ front office as a community ambassador since his playing days came to a close, and the impact felt by his presence around the team is as profound as it ever was on the ice according to Babcock. “He’s a super, super, super human being; forget the points,” he said. “To me, the impact he’s made in Toronto and the impact he makes, he’s a gentleman every single day, whether he’s around your players, whether he’s in the community, he’s a star. So as good as he was as a player, he’s better as a man, as a husband, as a father. Pure gentleman, great to have around and we’re lucky to have him."

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Nashville

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen



Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

McElhinney