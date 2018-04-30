Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Paul Maurice remembered the question from one of his nights on the TSN Hockey panel, the one-time temporary home of both then out-of-work coaches in this series.

It was the start of the 2013-14 season, but the Quizmaster was in midseason form.

“The question on the panel that night was: Is Mark Scheifele a bust?” Maurice recalled Sunday.

It wasn’t an unfair question to kick around. Scheifele, then 20, was a prospect progressing in a straight line – just not with the upward trajectory expected of a No. 7 overall pick.

Fans in Winnipeg were up in arms because Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier, the player picked after Scheifele, already had more than 100 NHL games and a playoff hat trick under his belt.

Remember that?

“Because he hadn’t come into the league at 18 and scored 30, he got forgotten about a little bit,” Maurice said. “Then he came to the team in his first two or three years and we were truly rebuilding and young, so he wasn’t noticed. They were good numbers but it wasn’t something they [media] were talking about Hart Trophy.

“But he’s just continued on that same pace to get better, and he’s emerging now as a player that people have to notice.”

It may be unfathomable to think of the NHL’s No. 7 ranked scorer from 2016-17 as still emerging, but such is life sometimes when you play in Winnipeg.

The rest of the hockey world is noticing now – better late than never. Scheifele scored his playoff-leading eighth goal in Game 2 on Sunday, his third multi-goal night in his last four games.

For the Jets, who returned home all square in this second-round slugfest, Scheifele’s success is a case of one man on fire at the same time when sniper Patrik Laine has gone unusually cold.

“When he runs hot, we can put it in the net with the best of them,” Blake Wheeler said of Scheifele. “Where he is at on the power play right now, [Laine] gets a ton of respect. We’re pretty lucky. I think we’ve got the best, at least one of the best, two one-timers in Laine and [Scheifele]. I haven’t seen anyone be better than that. It’s a great luxury to have.”

Scheifele, now 25, has been at the centre of just about everything for the Jets this spring. He scored Winnipeg’s first goal of the playoffs against Minnesota, netted the game-winner in Game 4, dished the game-winning assist in Game 5, and then added two insurance markers in Game 1 on Friday night.

Scheifele scored the biggest goal of his career – so far – with 65 seconds left in Game 2 on Sunday night to force overtime.

“It’s just the way the game goes,” Scheifele said Sunday. “When you get chances, sometimes you get lucky.”

Laine has been incredibly unlucky. Sunday night marked his fifth consecutive game without a goal. Dating back to the regular season, Laine has three goals in his last 17 games.

Laine still has six points – including one assist in each of the first two games this series – in Winnipeg’s seven postseason contests.

Laine blasted seven shots on Pekka Rinne alone in Game 2. He hasn’t scored in 15 consecutive shots – a career 18 per cent shooter, he normally would have three more goals by now.

It’s unclear whether the “malaise” that Maurice described Laine as having when he missed a few days of practice last week is still affecting the Finn, who has scored the most goals of any NHL teenager in the last 30 years.

Laine said on Friday he didn’t even know what malaise meant.

“I'm pretty comfortable in these games,” Laine said. “These are the games I enjoy the most. My game is going to be better as soon as the stakes go higher.”

Meanwhile, almost everything Scheifele has touched has gone in. Excluding the two empty-net goals he has scored, Scheifele has six goals on 16 shots (37.5 per cent). Only Boston rookie Jake DeBrusk has been hotter this postseason at 41.6 per cent.

The expectation, of course, is Scheifele and Laine will likely regress to their normal shooting percentages as the Jets continue on their playoff road. But the Stanley Cup playoffs are a short season and there’s no rule that says they both can’t get hot at the same time.

“Playoff hockey is fun,” Scheifele said. “It’s exciting. You’re going to win games; you’re going to lose games; you’re going to get down in games. There’s a lot of adversity that goes on through a series and that’s the reason they’re a best four of seven.”

