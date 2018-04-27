In each of the days leading up to the 2018 National Hockey League Draft Lottery, I will present a different takeaway from the Vancouver Canucks season. I will examine areas of concern that led the Canucks to a 26th place finish in the overall standings giving them a 7.5 per cent chance of landing the first overall pick at this year’s draft in Dallas.

Saturday will mark the third straight year the Vancouver Canucks have had a ticket in the National Hockey League draft lottery. The hope inside the walls of Rogers Arena is that the Canucks won’t be players in this post-season game of chance next year and will instead be busy playing playoff games. But after a three-year run during which the team has finished with 75, 69 and 73 points, the Canucks must certainly know they still have plenty of work ahead of them.

Even if the hockey gods had gifted the Canucks an additional 10 wins this season, they still would have would wound up with 93 points, which would have left them two points shy of the Colorado Avalanche for the final playoff berth in a competitive Western Conference. And at last check, no one is just handing out wins for the sake of it.

The Canucks are going to have to earn their way up the standings and, as much as fans may not want to hear it, that likely means a few more seasons of pain before the Canucks return to the playoffs. Sure, optimists will point to New Jersey, Philadelphia and Colorado, all of which made the postseason this year after being in the draft lottery a year ago. But all three of those teams were carried by elite level scoring that the Canucks just don’t have – yet.

Taylor Hall and Nathan MacKinnon are both in the Hart Trophy discussion and a strong case could be made for both of them. Meanwhile, Claude Giroux finished second to Connor McDavid in NHL scoring – and those two were the only players in the league to produce more than 100 points this season. So it’s not quite as simple as some want to make it out to be. Check the Canucks scoring and you’ll find one player with more than 45 points last season returning to the lineup. Oh, there is so much work to do.

A 10-point improvement next season would represent massive growth for the Canucks and it wouldn’t get them anywhere near a playoff spot. That would be the end of the fifth season under the current management group. The following season they would need similar year-over-year growth to get them in the conversation. That will take this management group to the end of a sixth year overseeing this operation.

I’m looking at the 2020-21 season – the collective bargaining agreement willing – as a realistic target for the Canucks to be in a position to qualify for the playoffs. Expansion Seattle will be on board by then igniting a never before seen passion in the fanbase here with a geographic rival to call its own. Bo Horvat will be 26 by then and burning to return to the postseason for the first time since his rookie season in the spring of 2015. Brock Boeser will have just turned 24, Elias Petterson will be 22 and so will Olli Juolevi, Brandon Leipsic will be 26 while Jake Virtanen will be 25. Thatcher Demko will also be 25 by then and settled in as the Canucks starting goaltender.

Not to be forgotten, Johnathan Dahlen will be 23. Oh, and Rasmus Dahlin will be the baby of the bunch at 20, but will have a couple of seasons under his belt by then, too.

Okay, that last line was an attempt at humour. But wherever the lottery slots the Canucks on Saturday, they’ll add what should be another important element of this construction project aiming to be ready to compete in three years’ time. And they’ll be back to scoop up another high pick in the 2019 draft held in their own building. So you have to include those future pieces to the puzzle the Canucks are trying to assemble.

Travis Green will be into his fourth year behind the bench in the 2020-21 season and should have laid the groundwork for a competitive team by then. It’ll be the 10-year anniversary of the Canucks run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final and should put an end to what has turned into a dark decade for the organization.

Henrik Sedin

If things don’t go as planned and success doesn’t unfold the way it has been laid out here, then you’d have to imagine there would be massive changes at various levels of the organization. And maybe by the spring of 2021, Daniel andwill have grown bored of retirement and will be ready to assume matching management positions with the hockey club.