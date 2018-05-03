How big of a mistake was it for Preds to hit Wheeler?

WINNIPEG — Adam Lowry chuckled when asked a question about linemate Brandon Tanev, responding, “You mean, ‘The Grocer?’”

That is one nickname Tanev has earned, but not because of his meat-and-potatoes game.

While the rest of the Winnipeg Jets were grinding their way toward the NHL as teenagers – some even starring in the show then – Tanev was just a normal high school student in Toronto working as a grocery store clerk.

Tanev took nearly four full years off from hockey from age 15 to 19.

“I was just too small,” Tanev said. “I hadn’t grown and I just decided to step away from hockey.”

Tanev was 4-foot-11 in Grade 9. He stocked shelves, played soccer and ran cross country at East York Collegiate and hung out with his friends, the type of existence almost none of his teammates can comprehend.

“It’s unreal,” Lowry said. “It’s the path less travelled.”

He isn’t quite Kurt Warner, who went from checkout bagger to Super Bowl MVP, but Tanev has become one of the Jets’ unheralded heroes in their charge for the Stanley Cup. His empty-net goal in Game 3 was his fourth in as many playoff games.

Tanev, now 26, is second in goals among Jets forwards against the Nashville Predators in this second-round series – more than Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny and Blake Wheeler.

There is something about the Stanley Cup playoffs that turns unsuspecting role players into stars – at least for a few weeks every spring.

Tanev entered the playoffs with 10 career goals in 115 regular-season games. He has four Stanley Cup playoff goals now.

“The game doesn’t necessarily get better, because the teams kind of get worn down as it goes … It gets harder, so a simpler game usually excels,” Jets coach Paul Maurice explained. “[Tanev] has played that and he’s had to play that his entire life to get into the NHL. It’s what he’s been doing for the last eight months, training for playoff hockey.

“That’s why I think role players have a bit of an advantage. It isn’t a change for them.”

Tanev’s road to the NHL began at age 19, when he finally sprouted to 6-foot and jumped from shinny hockey with buddies right to Junior A with the storied Markham Waxers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2010.

He then played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Surrey Eagles before earning a four-year scholarship to Providence College in Hockey East.

“When the opportunity to grow came back, the love of the game never left,” Tanev said. “You always love playing the game, especially living in Toronto, such a hockey crazy town. Once I was back out there, it just felt right.”

His older brother, Christopher, paved the way. Amazingly enough, Christopher also took two years off from hockey – from age 15 to 17 – before joining the same Ontario junior league and working his way to an NHL career that is now eight seasons deep with the Vancouver Canucks. The Tanevs are important reminders for hockey parents everywhere that there is no one path.

“Once he did that it kind of opened my mind up that this was still a possibility,” Tanev said. “You don’t think that would work. If you stick with it, everything works out for a reason.”

Perhaps Tanev’s playoff success shouldn’t come as so much of a shock considering his knack for the big moment. He scored the game-winning goal to deliver Providence its first-ever NCAA national championship in 2015, a program with a rich history that includes Lou Lamoriello, Brian Burke and current Predators radio broadcaster Hal Gill.

Current Bruins assistant GM John Ferguson Jr., another Providence alum, courted the undrafted free agent Tanev almost weekly during his senior season to sign with Boston.

A contract never materialized with the Bruins. The Winnipeg Jets stepped up with a deal, meaning he would start his pro career in the same city his brother did with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

“Winnipeg was definitely the right fit, understanding their process for me,” Tanev said. “It felt like a small family. The right fit for me.”

Tanev has carved out a role with the Jets – a team with an embarrassment of riches in skill at forward – because of his speed. The NHL changed while he was in college, placing such an emphasis on quickness that it opened up a door that might not have been there earlier.

“He’s a grinder in a lot of ways, in a small-man way,” Maurice said. “He grinds with speed.”

Tanev is so fast that Lowry said sometimes his linemates have to tell him to calm down.

“He’s so on the puck sometimes that we’re like ‘Hey, it’s okay, let us in there for some fun, too,’” Lowry said. “His style of play is unique. He creates so many chances because he’s on the puck and he’s so hard and tenacious. He’s a real asset for us.”

