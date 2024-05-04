Auston Matthews joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for morning skate but there has bee no decision on his status for Saturday's Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The 6-foot-3 superstar participated in his first full skate with the club since the Maple Leafs' 3-1 Game 4 loss on April 27.

Toronto has won two straight games without Matthews to keep their season alive, with William Nylander playing the role of hero with two goals in Game 6.

Matthews was ruled out of the team's 2-1 victory on Thursday morning after skating with injured forward Bobby McMann well ahead of the team session.

The 26-year-old centre has not player since being pulled from the team's Game 4 loss due to illness.

Johnston reported Tuesday that Matthews is believed to be dealing with an injury in addition to the illness confirmed by the Maple Leafs. Keefe said prior to Game 5 that Matthews was doing everything he could to play, but the decision would ultimately fall into the hands of the team doctors.

Matthews has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

McMann, who hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on April 13, was also on the ice Saturday morning.