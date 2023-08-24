Nathan MacKinnon's run at the top of the NHL's salary ladder is set to come to an end after just one season.

The Colorado Avalanche centre, who will hold the title this season at $12.6 million in the first of an eight-year, $100.8 million extension, will be passed by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews next July.

Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million extension on Wednesday, which will carry a cap hit of $13.25 million when it kicks in for the 2024-25 season.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid held the mark of being the league's highest-paid player for five seasons before MacKinnon surpassed him last summer. McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million deal in 2017, which kicked in the following year. He will continue to carry a cap hit of $12.5 million for the next three seasons.

Former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews shared the title of the league's highest-paid for three years prior to McDavid, ending Alex Ovechkin's run after seven years atop the pyramid.



NHL's Highest Cap Hit by Season Season Player Cap Hit 2024-25 Auston Matthews $13.25M 2023-24 Nathan MacKinnon $12.6M 2022-23 Connor McDavid $12.5M 2021-22 Connor McDavid $12.5M 2020-21 Connor McDavid $12.5M 2019-20 Connor McDavid $12.5M 2018-19 Connor McDavid $12.5M 2017-18 Patrick Kane/ Jonathan Toews $10.5M 2016-17 Patrick Kane/ Jonathan Toews $10.5M 2015-16 Patrick Kane/ Jonathan Toews $10.5M 2014-15 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2013-14 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2012-13 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2011-12 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2010-11 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2009-10 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2008-09 Alex Ovechkin $9.54M 2007-08 Jaromir Jagr $7.92M 2006-07 Jaromir Jagr $7.92M 2005-06 Jaromir Jagr $7.92M

While Matthews will sit atop the league in cap hit next year, the 25-year-old said his focus is on team performance with his future now secured.

"I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain," said Matthews in a post Wednesday.

With Matthews previously carrying a cap hit of $11.64 million, the league's double-digit salary club continues to sit at 14 players for 2024-25, with Leafs winger William Nylander, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson, who will be a restricted free agent next year, among those who could join the list for next year.



NHL's Highest Cap Hits - 2024-25 Season Player Team Cap Hit 1. Auston Matthews TOR $13.25M 2. Nathan MacKinnon COL $12.6M 3. Connor McDavid EDM $12.5M 4. Artemi Panarin NYR $11.64M 5. Erik Karlsson PIT $11.5M* 6. David Pastrnak BOS $11.25M 7. Drew Doughty LAK $11M 8. John Tavares TOR $11M 9. Mitchell Marner TOR $10.9M 10. Carey Price MON $10.5M 11. Jonathan Huberdeau CAL $10.5M 12. Aleksander Barkov FLA $10M 13. Jack Eichel VGK $10M 14. Sergei Bobrovsky FLA $10M

*The San Jose Sharks retained $1.5 million of Karlsson's cap hit in their trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this month.