NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bobby Brink and Travis Konecny scored in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday.

Matvei Michkov also scored for Philadelphia in the first meeting of the season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Tyson Foerster had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 12 saves.

Brink's power-play goal made it 2-1 with 7:16 left. It was his sixth of the season.

Konecny added an empty-netter in the final seconds. He has 21 goals on the year.

Dougie Hamilton scored for New Jersey in the first period. It was the first goal for the defenseman since Dec. 2 and No. 6 on the season.

Jake Allen made 15 saves for New Jersey in his first start since Jan. 1.

Takeaways

Flyers: It was the third comeback win for Philadelphia in its last four games.

Devils: Forward Nico Hischier skated in his 500th game. The captain did not record a shot after scoring three times in his previous two games.

Key moment

Jesper Bratt's goal 3:44 into the third period was waved off when New Jersey was whistled for offside.

Key stat

The 13 shots taken by the Devils were their fewest all season and the fewest allowed by Philadelphia this season.

Up next

Philadelphia hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. The Devils host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

___

