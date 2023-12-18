Team Canada will get NHL help for the 2024 World Junior Championship in the form of Boston Bruins forward Matt Poitras.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday the team has assigned Poitras to Team Canada for the tournament.

Poitras, 19, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

The #NHLBruins have assigned Matt Poitras to Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF #WorldJuniors Tournament in Sweden.



Good luck, Potsy!!



📰: https://t.co/X6lQCuPEk1 pic.twitter.com/nWATjpos3e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 18, 2023

Selected 54th overall in the 2022 draft, Poitras will represent Canada at the world juniors for the first time in Sweden.

He fills the vacant spot left on Canada's roster with the management team hoping to receive NHL help.

Owen Beck is the lone returnee from Canada's gold-medal winning 2023 team.

