Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is considered week-to-week after exiting Tuesday's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Johnston notes that the "sense is" the injury will not change the outlook for Frederic potentially being moved ahead of next week's trade deadline.

A pending unrestricted free agent carrying a cap hit of $2.3 million, a market is believed to be forming for the 27-year-old forward.

Frederic has eight goals and 15 points in 57 games this season. He had a career-best 18 goals and 40 points in in 82 games last season, adding three goals and five points in 13 playoff games.

Selected 29th overall by the Bruins in the 2016 draft, Frederic has 55 goals and 109 points 337 games.