The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Bussi, 23, appeared in 32 games for the Providence Bruins of the AHL this season, where he recorded a 22-5-4-1 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average.

The native of Sound Beach, NY was signed by the Bruins before the 2021-22 season, and has played in 37 games for the organization at the minor level.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman split time at goaltender for the Bruins this past season, where the team set a record for wins in a regular season (65) and points (135) before being eliminated by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.