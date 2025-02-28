Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Captain Brady Tkachuk, who hasn't played for the Sens since the NHL's return from the 4 Nations Face-Off, was the first on the ice for Friday's practice.

He later skated on the team's first line.

The 25-year-old American has scored 21 goals with 23 assists over 56 games in 2024-25.

Injured forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris also practiced on Friday.

Ottawa has lost four straight games and return to action on Saturday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty is headed to the injured reserve with the undisclosed injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past three games following the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Defenceman Marshall Rifai has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Pacioretty was able to practice on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old left winger has five goals and eight assists over 37 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto.

Elsewhere, star forward skated on the second line at practice after missing overtime of Tuesday's win over the Boston Bruins.

It appears Anthony Stolarz will get the start in net on Friday against the Rangers in New York.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Pacioretty, Dewar, Jarnkrok, Steeves

D

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

Rifai

G

Stolarz

Woll

Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev and Chris Kreider were the last players to leave the morning skate, meaning they could all miss Friday's game against the visiting Maple Leafs, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.