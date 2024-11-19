PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brayden Point scored at 3:58 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Point’s overtime winner was his 10th goal of the season. Point, who missed the previous two weeks with a lower-body injury, started the comeback in his return game with a goal at 5:41 of the third. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth goal of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay earned its first multigoal, third-period comeback since a 3-2 overtime win against Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal, while Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. Rakell ended a nine-game drought with his seventh of the season.

Sidney Crosby had an assist and surpassed Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for 13th-most assists in NHL history and sixth-most by a player with a single franchise. He now has 1,017 assists. Mario Lemieux ranks 12th with 1,033.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Pittsburgh.

Takeaways

Lightning: Tampa Bay won its third straight game. The Lightning outscored Winnipeg and New Jersey by an 8-1 margin in their last two games, but they had to rally for a win against Pittsburgh.

Penguins: Pittsburgh lost for the fourth time in five games. The Penguins, who allowed a two-goal lead to slip away in the third period for the second straight game, have 12 losses in their last 16 overall.

Key moment

Point took a pass behind the net from J.J. Moser. Jarry was out of position along the side of the net as he played the shot attempt from Moser, which allowed Point to stuff the winner inside the near post.

Key stat

Point scored his 11th career overtime goal, surpassing Martin St. Louis for second place in franchise history.

Up next

The Lightning visit Columbus on Thursday. The Penguins continue a five-game homestand Friday against Winnipeg.

