Bruce Boudreau will serve as head coach for Team Canada at this month's Spengler Cup.

Boudreau will be joined behind the bench by assistant coaches Larry Mitchell, Jim Playfair and Jeff Tomlinson.

Coaches are set for the #SpenglerCup! 🍁



Voici nos entraîneurs pour la #CoupeSpengler! 🍁



HC/EC: Bruce Boudreau

AC/EA: Larry Mitchell

AC/EA: Jim Playfair

AC/EA: Jeff Tomlinson — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 15, 2023

Boudreau was most recently the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, where he had a 50-40 record in parts of two seasons before he was let go in January of this year.

The 68-year-old coached 1,087 games in the NHL with a 617-342-128 record split between the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Canucks.

He ranks 21st all-time in both NHL games coached and coaching victories.

The 2023 tournament will be held later this year from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

