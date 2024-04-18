Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and defenceman Bowen Byram will be joining Canada for the IIHF World Hockey Championship next month, the players revealed on Thursday.

Both players were speaking as the Sabres met the media during locker cleanout day after the team missed the playoffs for a 13th consecutive season.

A 24-year-old native of Whitehorse, Cozens just completed his fourth NHL season. In 79 games this year, Cozens scored 18 goals and added 29 assists.

Originally taken with the seventh overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes, Cozens has 66 goals and 100 assists in 280 games.

Next month's worlds will be the second time Cozens has represented Canada at the senior level. Cozens had seven goals and six assists in 10 games at the 2022 worlds in Finland where Canada finished as runners-up.

Cozens was also a member of Canada's gold medal-winning entry at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships in Czechia.

Byram, 22, was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on March 6 in exchange for centre Casey Mittlestadt.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman just wrapped up his fourth season in the NHL, recording 11 goals and 29 points split between the Avalanche and Sabres.

Byram was drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche in 2019 out of the WHL's Vancouver Giants and has 26 goals and 72 points in 164 career games.

The Cranbrook, B.C., native helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022, the franchise's first since 2001.

This will be Byram's first opportunity to represent Canada on the senior level after helping Canada to World Junior gold in 2020 and a silver medal in 2021.