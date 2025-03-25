There will be no Josh Norris vs. Dylan Cozens matchup when the Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff told WGR550 radio in Buffalo that Norris won't take part in the morning skate or play Tuesday night as he remains sidelined with a middle-body injury.

The Sabres acquired Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the Senators on March 7, sending Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick back to Ottawa.

The 25-year-old Norris has been out since March 13 and has one goal and one assist in three games with the Sabres. He had 20 goals and 33 points in 53 games before the trade.

Viewers in the Sens region can watch Tuesday's game LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Cozens, 24, is off to a strong start in Ottawa, with three goals and seven points in eight games since the trade. He had 11 goals and 20 points in 61 games this season in Buffalo.

The Senators enter Tuesday's game sitting in the top wild-card spot with a five-point cushion on the New York Islander and New York Rangers, who are both outside the playoff picture.

Buffalo continues to sit last in the Eastern Conference, 13 points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot.