By The Numbers: Blues' 11-game winning streak

The St. Louis Blues refuse to lose.

On March 14, a day before their 11-game winning streak began, the Blues held a 31-28-7 record and were just one of a handful of teams that were vying for a wild-card spot in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Three weeks later, St. Louis has added an additional 22 points to their total and leapfrogged the Minnesota Wild for the top wild-card spot in the West, seven points better than the third-place Calgary Flames, who have two games in hand.

St. Louis' last four wins have all been by one goal, including the most recent two games in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite the red-hot play, head coach Jim Montgomery, who was hired by the Blues in November after a somewhat surprising firing by the Boston Bruins, knows there's always room for improvement after the Blues blew a late two-goal lead during Thursday's overtime win against the Penguins.

“We have won all different kinds of games, but I am not happy that we were up 4-2 in the third and we went to overtime,” Montgomery told NHL.com. “We have to close out games. We have to get better."

With a win at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Blues will have the longest win streak of the 2024-25 season. The league-leading Winnipeg Jets also won 11 straight from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.

Let's take a close look at some of the numbers behind St. Louis' win streak.

All-Time Record

The Penguins own the all-time win streak record after winning 17 straight during the 1992-93 regular season.

With five games remaining on their schedule against the Avs, Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Utah Hockey Club, the best the Blues can do is 16 straight games which would tie the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets and the 2023-24 Oilers for second most all-time.

The Blues also won 11 straight during their Stanley Cup winning season of 2018-19, meaning a victory over the Avalanche would also set a new franchise record.

Offensive Help

Robert Thomas St. Louis Blues

During their impressive streak, the Blues have been led by three main players offensively.

Since March 14, forward Robert Thomas is tied with Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov for the league lead in points with three goals and 16 assists over 11 games. The 25-year-old Canadian leads the Blues with 20 goals and 51 assists through 65 games on the season.

Thomas scored the game-winning tally in overtime to beat the Pens on Thursday.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Thomas told NHL.com. “We’ve beaten some really good teams and we’re playing really good hockey. We just got to consistently be there every single night and that’s what makes a great team and that’s what we’re on our way to be.”

Sitting second in the NHL over that stretch is Blues forward Jordan Kyrou with nine goals and six assists while Dylan Holloway, who acquired from the Oilers in the summer via an offer sheet, has five goals and 10 assists.

However, Holloway, currently having a career season with 26 goals and 37 assists over 77 games, left Thursday's game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Jake Neighbours is also performing well over the last 11 games with five goals and six assists.

From the start of the 2024-25 season until March 14, the Blues averaged 2.82 goals per game and owned a 20.4 per cent power play percentage, both ranking them 21st in the NHL.

Over the past three weeks, St. Louis has averaged a league-leading 4.18 goals per game and 23.5 per cent power play, 11th best in the NHL.

Dynamic Duo in Net

Jordan Binnington Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have been stellar between the pipes over the past 11 games for the Blues.

Here's a closer look at the numbers they've put up over the past three weeks.

Blues' Goaltending During Win Steak Jordan Binnington Stat Joel Hofer 6 Wins 5 1.48 Goals Against-Average 1.79 .940 Save Percentage .921

Overall, the Blues are allowing a league-best 1.64 goals per game during their winning stretch alongside a 86.4 per cent penalty kill, fourth-best in the NHL season.

The Blues were allowing 3.00 goals per game (15th in NHL) and lowly 71.2 per cent penalty kill (29th in the NHL) before the start of their win streak.